Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Gets Overview Trailer

The Nintendo Switch has already had a strong 2023, and we’re not even a third of the way through it. But in ten days, the next 1st party game will arrive on Switch, and it’s Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The game was supposed to arrive last year, but the events in Ukraine made that tricky, so Nintendo postponed it. Thankfully, they decided it was fine to release it this year, and that’s good news for gamers because this remake of the classic handheld titles will blow you away with what they offer. To prove that, Nintendo has offered an overview trailer so you can get the gist of what you’ll be doing.

First, the game is a tactical RPG made by Intelligent Systems, who are masters in this genre. But unlike a certain other title they released earlier this year, there are some twists and nuances to how Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp plays. For example, you won’t be commanding individual characters, but instead, picking a Commanding Officer and building an army around them so that you can take on another character’s army.

Each unit has different movement ranges, attack ranges, and effectiveness against enemy units. The more HP lost with a unit, the less damage it can do. However, you can heal them by “joining” units, giving them more ammo against enemies.

Going back to the COs, each has a unique ability to use on the battlefield to help change the tide and boost your units! Some will repair units, others will give units another move, and more will come from the various COs you can command!

You’ll have two campaigns to play across the two remade games, so be ready for plenty of action! Don’t be afraid to test out what units work best with your strategies, and remember; you don’t have to wipe out the enemy to win. You can also attempt to capture their headquarters and seal the victory that way!

If you want to test out your skills, strategies, and commanders before heading into the campaign, you’ll want to try out the War Room. Through this feature, you’ll head to various maps and see if you can handle the enemy forces while picking whatever CO you want!

Or, if you want to see how well you stack up against friends or other players, try the Versus Mode and put your army against another!

The game releases on the 21st. Check out the full overview trailer below: