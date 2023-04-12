Sackboy A Big Adventure: Sticking With It All Dream Orb Locations

Sackboy: A Big Adventure introduces a lot of interesting mechanics to change up the format for just a level or two. Levels such as Sticking With It require players to think about exploring the game’s dense world in a new way which can certainly be fun, however, it also makes finding secrets a little tricky since players are still getting used to the new elements that have been introduced.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orbs hidden across the Sticking With It level in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

After getting the ability that allows you to stick to walls and walk on them, you’ll find the first Dream Orb on the wall above the first landing sitting in between four orange balloons. Break the balloons to grab the orb.

Dream Orb #2

After completing the section where you need to jump between rotating turntables, you’ll find yourself in a clearing with a checkpoint to the northeast. Instead of heading toward the checkpoint marker, go south and walk on the wall in the southwest corner of the landing with your sticky feet powers. Here, you’ll find a zipper door. Walk through it.

Inside the door, you’ll find a path to walk that leads to a Dream Orb. Before walking the path, use the jump pads to make the blue face walls shoot out for you to walk on. Once they’re extended, walk up the wall and get the orb.

Dream Orb #3

Continue through the level as normal until you get to a large open area with a few enemies in it and a large turntable in the center. Head to the east side of the area and jump up to the wooden platform.

Inside, you’ll find a character who talks about looking for snacks. Jump on the enemy that’s circling the room and he’ll give you a Dream Orb for taking care of it.

Dream Orb #4

Immediately after helping the man who gives you Dream Orb #3, grab the seed that’s in the corner of the room. Walk it back to the area with the turntable, but this time head to the other side. Here, you’ll find a large pot of soil. Throw the seed into the pot and a plant will bloom. When it does it’ll drop the fourth Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #5

Continue playing as normal until you get to the section where you’re walking on the walls of a handful of circular platforms. Instead of heading northeast as the game prompts you to go, go southeast and you’ll find a stone platform with the final Dream Orb in the center.