Sackboy A Big Adventure: A Cut Above the Rest Dream Orb Locations

Players are given a lot of new mechanics to juggle in the second world of Sackboy: A Big Adventure and the level A Cut Above the Rest adds one more with the boomerang that players pick up when it gets started. Because of the open ended nature of the level, it can be a little tricky to find all of the collectibles hidden throughout it.

Here’s where to find all three Dream Orbs in A Cut Above the Rest in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

Because A Cut Above the Rest is an open ended level that has players explore a large area in any order they please, you won’t need to get the Dream Orbs in the exact order as listed here. That said, this is just one order in which you can pick all three of them up.

After getting the boomerang and the first key at the start of the level, head west and get to the open area with the spinning flame enemy. After dealing with it, look to the north and use the boomerang to cut the plants that are holding up the plank of wood up to drop it and create a ramp for you to walk up.

Once you’ve walked up the ramp, cut the plants holding the wood up to the east (making sure to jump out of the wall of the giant crate that falls when you do.) Jump onto the plank and follow it east and you’ll find the first Dream Orb at the end of the path.

Dream Orb #2

After grabbing the first orb, head to the area to the east. Take out the enemies in the large open area and then head northeast. Here, you’ll find a platform being held up by plants with a bee’s nest on top of it. Take out the nest and the plants and the platform will fall to reveal the second Dream Orb hiding behind it. Jump over the platform and grab it.

Dream Orb #3

In the eastern area, find the area that has the three platforms sitting on plants that get lowered when a spike shoots out of the wall traveling southeast. Jump on the platforms when they’re lowered and follow the path they make to the south. Hop onto the solid platform and go through the zipper door that’s there.

Inside the door, you’ll find a wooden platform for you to walk on to the left. Walk to the edge of it and throw your boomerang into the device on the wall across from you. When you do, the platforms in the room will start to move. Stay on top of them as they slowly move you to the north and you’ll eventually be led to grab the Dream Orb that’s floating on the other side of the room.