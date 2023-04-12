Next Monster Hunter Rise Digital Event Coming Next Week!

There are many reasons why Monster Hunter Rise has been so successful on the numerous platforms it’s been on. The first reason is that Capcom put together a great title that worked incredibly well on the Nintendo Switch and that helped it sell millions right out of the gate. Then, the title went to PC, where it did just as well, if not better. The continued sales have brought the game to virtually every system possible, so there’s no reason not to get it if you’re interested in it. That brings us to the second main reason the game is doing so well: the frequent content.

Between the main title and the Sunbreak expansion/DLC, Capcom has been giving fans plenty of things to do in the game. Not to mention, many of the updates for the game have been free and have added new armor, gear, monsters, and more. To that end, Capcom has revealed that the next Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event will arrive on April 19th. They’ve even made a little video teasing what is going to be shown at the event:

As you can see, Dame Fiorayne will once again host the event, which means that her charm and comedic timing will be on display for all to enjoy. But that’s not all. The teaser also highlighted that an Elder Dragon would be shown off for the free update, and many of you will be chomping at the bit to get into that fight.

These digital events have been great for both the game and fans of the title. Each “title update” brings plenty of things to do that can carry gamers until the next update comes out. Plus, it gives Capcom a new chance to bring new players into the game, which might lead to other sales via word of mouth down the line.

Make no mistake. No one expected this game to be as successful as it has been. They thought that the “made for Switch” model would backfire on Capcom, and it would hurt the franchise. But thanks to the Switch’s range and how Capcom crafted the title, they were able to shatter expectations in more ways than one. Fast forward to the expansion, and Capcom gave everyone on all platforms an epic extension of the original campaign, which now every platform has access to.

So long as Capcom keeps bringing these title updates, fans will be enjoying the game for some time.