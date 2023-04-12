Street Fighter 6 Drops Lily’s Official Theme

Are you ready for Street Fighter 6 to come out? If so, you have less than two months to wait, which isn’t too bad considering we’ve known about the game for a bit. One thing that has been very clear over the last several months is that Capcom is determined to ensure that every gamer knows the game, who’s in it, and the incredible action you’ll get to partake in. We’ve seen numerous videos drop from Capcom, including character trailers highlighting old and new faces and developer matches putting the roster against one another. But now, they’re adding music to the mix.

Capcom has started dropping some of the characters’ themes so you can get acquainted with their custom music. The first to get their beat was the legendary Zangief. But now, one of the newer characters for Street Fighter 6 has gotten their theme: Lily. Her theme is called “Diosa Del Sol.” For those who don’t speak Spanish, that means “Goddess of the Sun.” An interesting title, given that Lily uses the winds of various spirits to help her in battle.

Also, as noted by TechRaptor, a description for Lily has been given, and it highlights how she is connected to another character from the franchise’s lore:

“A new addition to the roster, Lily will seem familiar to some as she is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, the same tribe as the iconic T. Hawk who was first seen in Super Street Fighter II. Small but mighty, Lily speaks with the spirits of nature at her home in the vibrant Thunderfoot Settlement and defeats enemies with her ferocious Condor Dive, Condor Spire, and Tomahawk Buster. Condor Wind will grant one Windclad stock, which powers up each of the aforementioned moves. Lily wields her war clubs to barrage opponents in her Level 1 Super Art Breezing Hawk and slams her enemies to the ground with her Level 3 Super Art Raging Typhoon.”

So while Lily may be small, you’d better not underestimate her, as she’s more than capable of delivering a beatdown.

Another thing Capcom has been doing in the lead-up to the title’s release is emphasizing all the special elements that make the upcoming game special. For example, announcers and color commentators will add some extra spice to the mix. There will also be substantial online features, which is why we may get a new beta soon.

We’ll find out how it all works out on June 2nd.