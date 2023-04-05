Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Reportedly Coming This Month

The Street Fighter franchise is quite iconic, and this fighting series is getting its sixth mainline installment later in the year. However, if you’re not quite sold on picking this game up, having the chance to try it out might help sway your decision. Fortunately, that might soon become a reality as a new online report suggests we may soon see an open beta announcement for the game. Of course, this is nothing official quite yet, but the source to unveil this might have a bit more insider knowledge regarding the future of Capcom products.

Again, this is nothing official quite yet. Instead, news broke online when a streamer mentioned the open beta was coming. This comes from Twitter user Ryan Harvey who noted that Eiko Kano, who is a streamer that is often invited onto Capcom TV. During a recent stream of playing Dead by Daylight, the streamer noted that Street Fighter 6 would have an open beta later on within the month. Unfortunately, that seems to be all that was said on the matter, so we’re not entirely sure what this open beta will entail, when it might be arriving, and how long it will be going on. But with that said, this could greatly help the number of players that might have been considering the purchase of the upcoming installment.

Today’s hot “leak” on JP FGC Twitter:

Eiko Kano, a talent and streamer who is regularly invited to Capcom TV, casually mentioned that SF6 will hold an open beta later this month while streaming Dead by Daylight.

He didn’t seem aware that this wasn’t officially announced yet. https://t.co/avs7aHJwK1 — Ryan [email protected]ふーばー (@fubarduck) April 5, 2023

Likewise, getting a chance to try the game out ahead of time will help give players a better feel of what this installment will be like compared to the previous games. Even developers will get some use out of a beta as they can further gather feedback on the gameplay experience and make any necessary tweaks before it’s ready to be shipped out into the market. But again, we don’t have too much of a wait now before we’re able to try the game out officially. Players interested in Street Fighter 6 will get the game later in June of this year.

While the game is set for June, it’s worth noting that there will be a prequel comic book series available as well. The comic books are slated to start hitting the store shelves on May 6, 2023, and that will help provide a bit more background to the Street Fighter 6 game narrative. Meanwhile, as mentioned, on June 2, 2023, Street Fighter 6 will be arriving in the marketplace for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Capcom makes any official announcement regarding a Street Fighter 6 open beta.