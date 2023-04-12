Spyro Fans Notice A New Clue Suggesting A Game Could Be In The Works

If you enjoyed games from the late 1990s, you might recall a brand new platformer IP that hit the marketplace for the original PlayStation called Spyro. This game franchise was another adventure platformer game that followed a purple dragon that could breathe fire. Throughout the games, Spyro would explore new fantasy worlds, fight off enemies, solve puzzles, free his friends, and of course, collect an assortment of items. Unfortunately, however, the franchise has started to dwindle down quite a bit.

While a series of spin-off games were released over the years, a new mainline Spyro game hasn’t happened since 2008’s The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon. It wouldn’t be until a decade later that the franchise got a return to the marketplace with Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Developers, Toys for Bob gave Spyro a similar treatment as they did with Crash Bandicoot and its Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. With Spyro Reignited Trilogy, players were getting a collection of remastered video games from the first three mainline Spyro titles. Those are Spyro The Dragon, Ripto’s Rage, and Year of the Dragon.

Now fans are taking notice of a new banner Activision has been putting on their social media accounts. Activision is the publisher behind Spyro, and recently, their social media banners showcased a few of their iconic IPs. Included in the mix is an image of Spyro which has sparked some debate online. However, as noted by Twitter user Spyro Universe, it’s possible that this is the first tease that a new mainline Spyro game could be in the works. After all, we saw Toys for Bob also release a new mainline Crash Bandicoot game, so perhaps we’ll also get a new title from the developers as well.

Meanwhile, we know that the studio is currently gearing up to release Crash Team Rumble this year, so we’re not sure what other projects they might have planned out after. Unfortunately, there’s been no official word as to the future of the Spyro franchise. We’ll simply have to wait and see if Activision makes any reveals or announcements regarding this iconic platformer IP. In the meantime, you could always go back and enjoy Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. We even have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view down below.