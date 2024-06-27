Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Gameplay to Be Shown on July 1

Fans will see more of the game during Capcom Next on July 1.

Yesterday, Capcom suddenly announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster with a teaser trailer. Unfortunately, no gameplay was shown during the brief clip, but fans won’t need to wait long for more details. CAPCOM NEXT, a 25-minute event sharing more information about Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Resident Evil 7 for iPhone, iPad, and Mac will be held on July 1 at 3 PM PST.

Tune in on July 1, 3pm PT for CAPCOM NEXT – Summer 2024, a 25-min event sharing info on 3 titles!



1️⃣ First details on @DeadRising Deluxe Remaster!

2️⃣ News on @Kunitsu_Gami: Path of the Goddess.

3️⃣ RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard for iPhone/iPad/Mac.



👉 https://t.co/uP9SrWCodm pic.twitter.com/dXtrVM35ou — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 27, 2024

The original Dead Rising was produced by Keiji Inafune and developed by Capcom Japan and was released in 2006, receiving an HD remaster in 2016.

Dead Rising follows Frank West, a photojournalist who finds himself trapped in a zombie-infested mall in the fictional town of Willamette, Colorado. Upon release, it was awarded Best Action Adventure Game and Best Sound Effects by GameSpot and was praised by critics and fans alike for its simple entertainment value and uniqueness.

“This zombie action series challenges players to fend off hordes of zombies by any means necessary and uncover the truth behind the horrific incident that started the zombie outbreak,” according to Capcom. “Since the first release in August 2006, the series has become highly successful due to its outstanding action and humorous universe.”

The title has recieved several sequels, and the series has sold over 16 million copies worldwide, making it Capcom’s sixth most successful IP.

The last game in the Dead Rising series, Dead Rising 4, was released on PC and Xbox One in 2016, with a PlayStation 4 version following in 2017. While a fifth game was being developed at Capcom Vancouver, the studio was closed in September 2018.