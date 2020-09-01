The 25 Best Zombie PC Games You Can Play Right Now

In the mood to dive into some post-apocalyptic gameplay on the PC? Luckily for you there are a ton of different video games that feature the undead and there’s definitely a massive catalog of video games to pick through thus creating this list was extremely difficult. We tried our best to narrow down the best video game title that are worth picking up on the PC. All the titles listed below are available for purchase right now as full title release or for early access.

#25 State of Decay 2

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: May 22, 2018

If you enjoyed the first installment to the State of Decay series then you may have already looked at State of Decay 2. This sequel released on May 22, 2018, for the Xbox One and PC platforms where players will once again find themselves in an open world zombie survival game.

Overall this is a third-person shooter where players must build up a sanctuary type fort that houses the innocent away from the flesh-eating monsters that rule the world. Outside of building up a base, players can team up with friends while scavenging for items and develop survivor skills to improve their usefulness in the community.

This video game also released under the Xbox Game Pass which means if you’re a subscriber then you got the game available to play right now. However, if you’re not a subscriber then you can still purchase a copy of the game for relatively cheap at around $20 on Amazon.

#24 World War Z

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: April 16, 2019

If you want a bit more chaotic action to your zombie game then we have to suggest looking at World War Z. This title focuses on more horde based zombies where players can work together and fend off a massive horde of undead. They are a bit fast in movement similar to what we’ve seen in the film based that bears the same name. Zombies even pile up to reach higher grounds which we imagine no area is really safe from being reached and attacked. Apparently throughout the game players can strategically place traps to thin out the herd of zombies and you’ll be taken to different locations around the world. Normally game adaptations from other mediums tend to not do as well, but you may be surprised with World War Z. Take a look at our Before You Buy episode where we dive into the gameplay and give our initial impressions of the overall game so far.

#23 DayZ



Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Publisher: Bohemia Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: Early Access

Developed by Bohemia Interactive, DayZ is an open world survival video game. The title originally gained traction online as a mod for the video game title ARMA 2: Operation Arrowhead which later inspired developers to see a full video game release and while it’s only available currently as early access, the title is maintaining a strong number of gamers.

Overall, players are tasked with surviving the fictional post-Soviet Republic during the zombie pandemic. Starting out, players have practically nothing and it’s up to them when it comes to scavenging items.

Likewise, the video game also has a focus on human interaction where players can join forces or go against one another. Furthermore, players can expect an option to switch back between first-person and third-person mode.

#22 Killing floor



Developer: Shatterline Productions, Tripwire Interactive

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: 2005

Killing Floor, much like DayZ, originated as a mod for another video game, this time being Unreal Tournament 2004. It was only a few years later that the mod turned into a retail full release title.

Currently, there are a total of two installments to the franchise and both offer a similar background narrative story. Essentially, a biotechnology company was researching genetic manipulation and cloning. However, their products were unsuccessful as the human subjects turned out grotesque and extremely hostile.

Both installments have players fighting off these failed clone creatures and while the video game offers gameplay for a single player, Killing Floor really shines with multiplayer. Lastly, it’s worth mentioning that the video game series will sometime receive another installment.

The development team behind the series, Tripwire, has noted that they will be releasing Killing Floor: Incursion sometime in the future which is a VR take on the franchise. This upcoming installment will also make use of the Unreal Engine 4 whereas the last installment was used with Unreal Engine 3.

#21 Call of Duty Zombies



Developer: Various

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: Various

Call of Duty has been a popular franchise for a number of years, though with the introduction of a zombies game mode, there are plenty of gamers who pick up select titles just to enjoy fighting off the undead.

The game mode first appeared within the Call of Duty: World at War title and has since been included in a number of installments afterward such as through the Call of Duty: Black Ops series.

Overall, this is a wave-based game mode where players will have to fight off the undead horde in growing numbers as they complete each wave. Likewise, the maps available will require players to gain points through killing zombies in order to unlock additional sections to explore.

Being a Call of Duty title, another emphasis is gaining weapons by purchasing them through points earned while also stocking up on perks and setting traps to use as an advantage against the enemy.

As mentioned, there are a number of Call of Duty installments that offer a zombies mode with one of the latest being Call of Duty: WW2.