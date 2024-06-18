Given the wide array of announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct, a few games were undoubtedly lost in the shuffle, even though they were titles that will definitely interest many people. For example, there was MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics! Yes, that’s an incredibly long name for a gaming collection, but frankly, this one can get away with it, given what it offers. Basically, every old-school arcade game that featured Marvel and Capcom going against each other in one form or another is here. Plus, it threw in some side-scrolling beat ’em-ups for fans to enjoy as well. If you’re a fan of Marvel or Capcom, you’re going to want to try this out.

Some of the games that you’ll find in this incredible bundle include Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and they even put in a game featuring the Punisher! Seriously, this is an incredible collection, and it honestly showcases the history of these two franchises and how they slowly came together to make one of the best fighting game mashups ever. So, if you’ve been born into the “new school” of gaming and never got to see what these titles were like during the days of the arcade, your chance to fix that is coming.

Oh, but that’s not the only important thing to note here. This bundle isn’t just about bringing things back into the fold; it’s about allowing gamers to enjoy matches with people around the world! That’s right, for the first time, these games will have online multiplayer options! That means you can dive into these classic titles and showcase just how good you are or how you’ve never lost the skills you acquired back in the day. Show’em who’s boss!

One of the ironies of this collection is that while the franchise rose to great heights after many titles and iterations, it was the most recent one that stripped away much of what fans loved about the previous entries and made many wonder if it’ll ever come back. The “game that shall not be named” let politics and other matters ruin what should’ve been the best game in the series. But in a way, that just makes this collection all the more valuable.

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will arrive on Nintendo Switch and other platforms later this year.