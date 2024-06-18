Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Announced For Switch

As we’ve been posting about all day, the Nintendo Direct had many people on the edge of their seats as they waited to see what games were announced. Some were titles that were long-awaited, and people were glad to finally see footage from it. Others were titles that were a complete shock, as they didn’t think Nintendo would unveil something new. Then, there were games that were announced that were a shock, but not in a positive matter. One such title in that category was Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, an updated version of the Wii title from 2010 that’s coming in 2025. That alone should point out some problems.

As the trailer shows, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will have upgraded graphics, and it’ll also feature the levels that were put into the Nintendo 3DS version of the game that came out in 2013. That’s right; this is a game that has already “returned” previously, and yet it’s being ported once again. The reason that many are upset about this is that Nintendo has been mostly good about giving new entries to games that have done well, and multiple past games with Donkey Kong have done well on Switch, including Tropical Freeze.

That game was ported to the Switch in 2018 and sold over 4 million units by the end of 2022. That’s more than enough to justify a sequel, and yet, Nintendo decided to make a port of an even OLDER Dk title. That doesn’t make sense at all.

That would mean that the last new game that Donkey Kong got was on the Wii U, which was a LONG time ago by any stretch of the imagination. You also have to call into question what Nintendo is thinking when you point out all the other franchises that have gotten multiple entries over the last several years despite DK getting none. Hint: Wario got two new entries in his micro-game series before DK got a new title! How is that fair?

The good news is if this title sells well, which it likely will based on past performances, Nintendo could FINALLY make a new entry for people to enjoy. However, that’s not a guarantee, as fans are still waiting on Pit, Fox McCloud and so many other Nintendo mascots to arrive with new entries, or even ports of past ones.

While the future isn’t dark for Donkey Kong, you have to wonder if it’s appearing a little bleak.