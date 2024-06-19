Nintendo Drops Four New Games For Free At Direct

The Nintendo Direct has announced that more games are coming to the classic systems that they have available on the Nintendo Switch. These new games will be available for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 64 system applications that they have on the Switch, which are available for those who have Nintendo Switch Online featuring the expansion pack which costs just a little bit more.

First things first, The Legend of Zelda got a big spotlight at the Nintendo Direct, getting a brand new Switch Lite after the console as well as a master and brand new game where players can play as Zelda for sure. However, players will be able to go back in time as well and play one of the classic games – The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords.

Not only will players get to have that as a throwback but they will also get Metroid Zero Mission, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and also Perfect Dark. Do note that all four of these titles will be available on the Nintendo Switch for those who have the Expansion Pack membership today – they are already available.

Perfect Dark also allows players to rather up four players together in the online mode. It is also worth noting that there is now a Nintendo 64: Mature app, which brings some of the video games that were on the console that were rated “M for Mature.”

