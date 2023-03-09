Monster Hunter Rise Gets New Info At Capcom Showcase

For Capcom, it’s fair to say that they were blown away by the success of Monster Hunter Rise upon its release on the Switch in 2021. The game was meant to be a new twist on the formula by using the “portable nature” of the Switch in the gameplay while also ensuring it had the tough monster fights and grinding that fans were used to. But no one could’ve expected the game to sell as well as it did, and as a result, the publisher ported the game to multiple systems. So now, you can get it on Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Steam, and the PS4/PS5.

So if you want to play this game, there’s a platform out there that you can play it on. However, if you wanted to play the Monster Hunter Rise DLC, known as Sunbreak, you were restricted to Nintendo Switch and Steam. But thanks to the Capcom Spotlight today, we know this will change soon. They revealed that on April 28th, you’ll get the expansion DLC on Xbox Series X/S, Windows, and the PS4/PS5. So if you’ve been feeling “left out,” you will only have to wait a little longer to get the content.

The expansion content for the other platforms will contain everything up to Free Title Update 3, also known as “Version 13.” So you won’t have everything yet, but you’ll get most of what’s available.

The DLC brings your hunter to a new part of the world and introduces an all-new storyline for you to partake in. You’ll meet new characters, go to new locations, and have access to more monsters than ever before, including some elder creatures that won’t be easy to take down. As a result, you’ll want to take part in the hustle to get the new weapons and upgrades that the DLC offers so you can match them in power and skill.

For those eagerly awaiting information on what comes next, Capcom did tease that too. They revealed that info on Free Title Update 5 would come in April via a Digital Event. Given what has been shown in the past at these events, you can expect new monster reveals, new weapons and armor, possibly a new location to hunt monsters in, and more; no specific date has been given, but it likely won’t be long before that’s revealed.

As you can see, Capcom is making sure that all who want to partake in the game have access to everything it offers.