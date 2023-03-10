Atomic Heart: How To Complete The Exhibition | All Tereshkova Part Locations

The Exhibition is one of the longest story missions in Atomic Heart. The impressive underground museum is packed with robotic terrors you’ll have to face off against — all to report to your boss in the secure center of the facility. Before you can talk to your boss, you’ll need to rebuild a destroyed helper robot that hasn’t turned into an insane killing machine. To clear the area, we need to explore each floor and collect a piece of the dismembered robot. Find them all to unlock the exit door — but there are many, many challenges on the path to the exit.

To help you overcome every challenge, we’ve put together a walkthrough with explanations for every puzzle from the beginning of the Exhibition to the (extremely strange) ending.

Exhibition Entrance | First Puzzles

The Exhibition Entrance is relatively straightforward. You’ll find an optional schematic lock — as you progress, you’ll also need to find a lost Tereshkova Arm.

How To Unlock Exhibition Schematic Lock : The lock is located at the entrance to the Exhibition, behind the large building exhibit. Enter the room directly opposite the lock. The door is just before the first Safe Room of the Exhibition. Inside this room, the schematic is written on the blackboard. Start at the Triangle symbol. Inside you’ll find a blueprint chest. (It contained the Zvezdochka Blueprint for us.)

Zvezdochka Melee Weapon Blueprint: Inside the Exhibition entranceway. Unlock the schematic lock near the first Safe Room to get the large chest.

How To Unlock The Exhibition | Tereshkova Arm Location

The entrance to the Exhibition, even on the inside, is locked. To gain access, we need to retrieve a lost Tereshkova Arm. The arm was stolen from the feminine robot near the locked gate.

To the left of the Safe Room at the start of the Exhibition, there’s an office with a robot. Crawl into the vent to access a back room full of bodies. Enter the interior office to encounter a waiter robot.

Collect the arm from the desk, and the robot will attack. Defeat it! Or leave the room. It won’t follow you for long.

How To Complete The Darwin Test | ‘Made In The USSR’ Quest

Ahead, you’ll need to talk to the Tereshkova. She wants you to complete a “Darwin Test” before you can set the VDNH to Drill Mode and access the area further. To do that, we need to collect three items.

Darwin Test Item Locations : Radio : Located behind the Tereshkova, on the reception desk behind the central statue. Hammer : In the room to the right. Look up at the raised hand of the statue. This one can be tricky to find. House Plant : In the left room, stand on the weight platform. This raises the glass covering the plant in the opposite corner. While standing on the platform, pull the potted plant towards you.

With all three items, talk to the Tereshkova to complete the test. Make sure to go through all the dialogue options to give her all three items. After that, she’ll unlock the door ahead.

Upon reaching the Exhibition atrium, travel downstairs to find the remains of a robot — Claire. You’ll need to find all four parts of her to proceed.

Claire’s Left Leg Location

The Left Leg is located on the ground floor of the atrium. Go through the door opposite the robot body. It leads into a museum of robot parts, and eventually into a warehouse. We’ll need to solve puzzles related to revolving rooms controlled by valves.

Revolving Room Valve Puzzle #1: In the back room, to proceed, turn the valve to III to pass through.

In the next room, we’ll need to turn two valves. One is located inside the spinning platforms of the revolving room. We need to turn one valve, then turn the other inside the chamber.

Revolving Room Valve Puzzle #2 : Set the first valve to I. Then, enter the “office” and turn the valve here to I. Finally, exit the flipping rooms and use the previous valve, flipping to II.

Use the cabinets to climb up onto the catwalk and proceed. Down the hallways, you’ll be ambushed by enemies before you can begin the third puzzle.

Revolving Room Valve Puzzle #3 : Set the first valve to II. This creates a classroom environment. Drop through the “door” on the left to reach the bottom. At the bottom level, turn the valve to II. This reveals a magnetic platform path you can climb up. This leads to a third valve. Turn it once, then check behind the wall to find a yellow pipe. Climb up and jump to the exit catwalk.

The leg is further down the corridor. In the maintenance bay, you’ll encounter two powerful robotic enemies — defeat them and collect the leg from the trunk of the wrecked car.

Claire’s Right Arm Location

The right arm is located on the second floor of the Exhibition atrium. Inside, you’ll encounter a swarm of small robots and drones. Defeat them all — and use the big red button. This initiates a small mini game.

Centipede Puzzle : To complete this puzzle, you must grab multiple diamonds without touching the sides of the screen. Use the D-Pad / directional keys to move the centipede. Aim for the diamonds. Each diamond you collect speeds up the centipede and makes your “snake” longer. If you touch the sides, you’ll have to restart.

Collect all the diamons to complete the puzzle and activate the giant robot. It will reward you with the right arm!

Claire’s Left Arm Location

Found on the third floor, through the door on the left side from the main stairs. This path leads to an ominous polymer liquid recreation of a whale. Down below, you’ll encounter a powerful boss enemy.

BOSS: Plyusch

This deadly polymer creature is highly resistant to ranged weapons. Before going into this battle, you’ll want to be prepared.

Useful Loadoat : Equip an upgraded Melee Weapon with a Cartridge Module and socket a Fire Cartridge. The creature is most vulnerable to fire damage and melee weapons. Unlock Character upgrades for double dodge and for invincibility with dodge. If you didn’t unlock them for the Hedgie boss, you’ll really need them for this battle. Polymer Jet is incredibly useful for dealing more fire damage. Other types of attacks seemingly have no effect on the Plyusch.

To defeat the Plyusch, equip your melee weapon with a secondary attack that can deal high damage to a single enemy. For the Swede, you’ll want the powerful overhead swing — not the spinning swing that hits multiple enemies.

NOTE: The most powerful combo against the Plyusch is Polymer Jet and the Fat Boy rocket launcher. Both of these upgrades and weapons are expensive. If you don’t have them yet, you’re in for a long fight.

Ranged weapons deal neglible damage. I recommend using a melee weapon with a fire cartridge equipped. Charge your special attack, and then dodge Plyusch’s combos. Aim to land powerful special attacks charged with fire cartridge — the fire damage over time deals extra damage to the Plyusch.

Defeat the Plyusch to collect the left arm. This fight is long and difficult — it is easily the hardest fight in the game so far. Stock up on healing items and be prepared for a long battle.

Claire’s Head Location

Found on the fourth level of the Exhibition Atrium. Be prepared for plant-based mutants — the first room is full of them.

Fat Boy Rockets Blueprint: The blueprint chest is located during the ‘Uneasy Lies The Head That Wears The Crown’ portion of the Exhibition — when you enter the fourth-floor area looking for Claire’s Head, you’ll find the chest to the right of the door blocked by five sprout spawners.

Continue through the hallways and unlock the door to reach a backroom. Crawl through the vent, and then deal with the enemies in the submarine exhibit. Pick the lock of the door to access an elevator — and don’t miss the large chest in the locked room to the right.

Zdezvocha – Handle Blueprint: A blueprint chest is located deeper into the fourth floor of the Exhibition Atrium while hunting Claire’s Head. Past the submarine exhibit, pick the door lock to reach an elevator lobby. Pick the lock to the right of the elevator doors to find a blueprint chest.

Railgun Weapon Blueprint: Continuing from the previous blueprint chest, take the elevator up into the cavern. Climb up into the office ahead — after dealing with two robots, continue down the hallway instead of leaving through the door. The hallway leads downstairs to an optional chest with this blueprint.

Take the elevator up from the combat room to reach a cavern. Climb up to the top — its a long way up — and leads to a laser relay puzzle.

Laser Grid Puzzle : To solve this puzzle, we need three blue lasers. Move the blue laser (bottom) to the center. Move the lower-center splitter to the center. Move the upper-center splitter to the center.

That reactivates the relay. Drop back down into the water below and ride the elevator to the submarine exhibit. Press the big red button in this room to crash the sub — then walk on the wreck, starting at the nose, to reach the second floor. Continue until you reach a huge chamber with a model city in the center.

Rotating City Puzzle : Use the red button in the model city exhibit to begin playing a mini-game — by rotating the city, you can roll a glowing ball to the exit. Pitch the city so the ball rolls left — go up-left, then down and further left, then up, and left again until you reach the opposite courtyard of the tower. Again, go left and then right and down to reach the exit. Don’t forget to check the buttons at the bottom of the screen. These will prompt you to turn the entire city, so you don’t lose track of the glowing ball.

Solve the puzzle to lift the city. The head is located underneath it. Grab it, then jump across the fake clouds (and the model city) to reach the exit. With all four parts, we can finally fully repair Claire in the Exhibition atrium.