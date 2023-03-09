Street Fighter 6 Reveals Final Color Commentator

Whether you enjoyed the Capcom Spotlight or not, as it aired, there’s no doubt that we got some new information on some of the releases Capcom has in store for the rest of 2023. One game many expected to see was Street Fighter 6, which is coming out in June. During the recent State of Play, they dropped a new trailer highlighting three new characters for the title. Would that be what we got in this Spotlight? Well, no. We didn’t get any new character reveals. However, we got confirmation on the title’s final color commentator.

For those who haven’t seen/heard about this, Capcom is bringing in some special color commentators to do play-by-play announcing of fights. Some will be in English, others in Japanese, and they’re meant to make every match feel important and have them sound like a “big fight.” The final commentator is Hikaru Takahashi, who happens to be a famous Japanese actress. You can feel her excitement as she discusses the moves going down in front of her. So if you want to hear her comment on your fights, you have that option!

Furthermore, Capcom detailed how the commentators can be translated into multiple languages via subtitles. So don’t feel like you’re missing out because you “can’t understand them,” you have options to translate them into a language you know.

The other announcement was that Street Fighter 6 would be coming to the Capcom Cup. What’s more, they announced that the special “prize package” for the cup is $1 million to the overall winner, and there will be another million dollars total within the prize pool for the other players. So if you’re hoping to get into this championship, you better start training because it will be a fierce competition.

While that may not have been the announcements that fans were hoping for, there’s still plenty to enjoy with this game as we get closer to its June 2nd release date. First, the Fighting Ground is where you’ll do most of your matches and attempt to prove you’re the best. Then there’s the online hub designed to feel like an arcade and put players at ease as they seek out other players for matches. Finally, there’s the World Tour mode, where you’ll create a character and have them train with the various fighters of the game to learn a move set that’s perfect for you.

Beyond that, there’s more in the game, and Capcom promises more updates are coming soon.