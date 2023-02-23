State Of Play Reveals 3 New Street Fighter 6 Characters

Street Fighter 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Capcom is doing its best to ensure the best possible experience right at launch and hasn’t been afraid to showcase the returning favorites battling it out against the “young bloods” arriving for the first time. At the Sony State of Play event, they dropped a new trailer highlighting three characters who hadn’t yet been announced for the game. Two are fan-favorite characters, but we also got a new person to check out. All in all, they’ll help flesh out the roster even more.

The first reveal was for Zangief, the Russian muscleman who isn’t afraid to let his power overwhelm foes. As we see in his trailer, he’s training in a caged wrestling area and even has a luchador mask! But once the mask comes off, the beatdown is on. His gameplay enforces his use of various techniques and strikes to overpower his opponents. He’s also not afraid to flex when the time is right. Why wouldn’t he when he looks like that?

The second character was a totally new character named Lily. She’s a young lady with a wind spirit at her beck and call. She uses a very unique set of clubbing weapons alongside her wind abilities to help her dominate the battlefield. She’s also got a camera that will lure people into a false sense of security and then damage them with its flash. Lily is a bit inexperienced based on her special move, where she accidentally falls from the sky. But we have a feeling that fans won’t mind trying her out.

Finally, we got the return of Cammy White! The beloved assassin has a new mission: to kick butt in as stylish a way as possible. To that end, she’ll use her incredible techniques to whip opponents into shape and then kill them if necessary. No, she doesn’t really kill them, but she makes it clear that she could if she wanted! Fans will likely love her “Union Jack” look, as it’s a big departure from the “standard” look she’s had in past games.

With this new set of characters, Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be an even more incredible experience. The game looks great, has a robust roster from the start, and has many modes to play. When you add the control schemes, online capabilities, and more, the game is primed for its June 2nd launch!