Street Fighter 6 Gets Third Developer Match

If you’ve been paying attention recently, you’ll see that Capcom has released many videos to hype up Street Fighter 6. Specifically, they’ve been releasing “developer matches,” where they showcase the abilities and skills of various fighters. So far, we’ve gotten looks at characters like Marisa, Manon, Dee Jay, and Dhalsim. But now, we have a look at the classic character Blanka alongside the new character JP. True to form, the match was undoubtedly picked to be a “clash of styles,” as these two couldn’t be any more different. So let’s break down the match, shall we?

True to his classic form, Blanka will be an aggressive fighter. You’ll use his rushing and electric attacks to attempt to overwhelm the opponent and keep them off guard. You’ll want to keep your guard up against him, but be warned; he can get past your guard to make attacks like biting your head! He also has a “helper” that he can charge with electricity to catch you off guard in another way.

As for JP, he’s one of the more mysterious characters in the current roster. He seems to have a version of Psycho Power that he can use effectively. But unlike M. Bison, he doesn’t use it to “dominate” the battlefield or his foes. Instead, he uses it to control the battlefield. The official description for the battle notes he has “zoning tools” that let him dictate the battle as he wishes. You’ll also see that his style heavily revolves around the cane he walks with. He’ll use it as a guide for his powers and attack and defend on a whim.

The team behind the title is putting everything into this game to make it something gamers of all experience levels can enjoy. That was one of their focuses throughout the development cycle. They’ve even made multiple forms of control options so that players can “play at their own pace” versus adapting to the “classic style” that many professional players use and have already mastered.

The game also revealed in its beta that its accessibility features are top-notch, so if you have a disability, you can tailor the game to meet your needs. If we’re lucky, we’ll get more developer matches like these going forward to show more incredible gameplay. Perhaps by the end, the entire roster will be shown off!

You can check out the full match below and get Street Fighter 6 on June 2nd!

Source: YouTube