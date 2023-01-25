Street Fighter 6 Developer Match Shows Off Dee Jay and Dhalsim

There are many reasons to be excited for Street Fighter 6, the latest edition of Capcom’s beloved fighter. Many are just happy that the publisher has pulled out of the funk that they were clearly in with their last title to deliver a fighting game experience that gamers can enjoy. The beta tests last year were very successful, and with some final balances and tweaks, the game seems to be in line for success. But one thing gamers will never turn down is seeing the characters in action. That’s why Capcom has been releasing some videos under the title “Developer Matches” to showcase what old and new characters can do.

The last one focused on two new characters in the game, whereas this one focused on a mix of a classic character in Dhalsim, the epic yoga master, versus the musical martial artist in Dee Jay. Once you watch the match, you’ll see immediately why these two were put together. Dee Jay has a very loose style that allows him to “go with the flow” and make moves that opponents wouldn’t expect, like doing a step-up onto them and then kicking their heads.

Meanwhile, Dhalsim continues his “yoga style” and uses his incredibly flexible body parts, mixed with meditation powers, to overwhelm his opponents in a way that leaves them both unnerved and, soon enough, unconscious. Watch the full match below to see who comes out on top!

Street Fighter 6 will have much to offer players right off the bat. A stark contrast from what we had in the last game. The previous main entry had very limited characters to play and modes to participate in. But the 6th mainline entry won’t have that. The roster at launch will be more significant, and they’re not holding back on the modes this time.

That alone shows that they learned from their past, even if it was a case of “learning through failure.” The game also looks stunning. While you may have been focused on the characters in the above fight, the stage they were on was incredibly detailed and had plenty of depth. If all the stages look that detailed, you’ll have a blast playing the game no matter where you are.

The online modes will also be quite robust, and the character creator mode will be a first for the franchise. So as you can see, Street Fighter 6 will be something special, more than likely, when it arrives on June 2nd.

Source: YouTube