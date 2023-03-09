Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Launches Today

It’s been a rumor that a new demo would come to the marketplace for the Resident Evil franchise. Today players are able to get their hands on the Chainsaw Demo for Resident Evil 4. Developers revealed the trial version of the game during the Capcom Spotlight stream showcase. It’s noted that this won’t be a demo that you’ll have to deal with any time limits. Likewise, it looks like players will be able to enjoy this demo as many times as they would like. We’re sure that there will be plenty of players eager to dive into the demo and try it out.

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait as the demo is available for players to try out. This apparently will be available across all the platforms players can obtain the Resident Evil 4 remake title when it launches later this month. That being the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Hopefully, this will help tie some players over until the game is officially available on March 24, 2023.

Resident Evil 4 has been one of the most cherished video game installments for the entire franchise. This installment took players into a slightly new direction for the IP as players were given an over-the-shoulder third-person action-horror experience. With the remake taking a new crack at the 2005 classic hit, players are stepping into the role of Resident Evil 2 protagonist Leon Kennedy. Leon has a brand new journey to embark on when he is assigned to track down and bring home Ashley Graham, the United States president’s daughter. Kidnapped and taken to a secluded Spanish village, Leon learns that the organization that has Ashley is also dealing with a new virus variant.

Now players have to figure out what’s going on, how to stop this virus from spreading, and find a way to bring Ashley Graham back home safely. Currently, we’re inching our way closer to the release date, and we’re already spotting the games out in the wild. Players will be able to pick up a copy of Resident Evil 4 on March 24, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find the remake of Resident Evil 4 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.