Resident Evil 4 Remake Copies Are Being Spotted In The Wild

Resident Evil fans have been patiently waiting on the launch of the next game installment to release into the marketplace. Finally, we’re inching closer to that fabled release date, but some players might be getting their hands on a copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake before its official launch date. Today we’re finding that these games are starting to pop up in the wild. We haven’t seen any report quite yet on players having access to the game, but since they are making their way into different retailers, it might not be long before some shops break the street date for the game.

Today we’re finding a post on Resetera highlighting a couple of copies for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake on the PlayStation 5. This is just the start of what will likely become a slew of posts online showing the game at different retailers and perhaps even copies that made it to the consumer’s hands. While we can’t confirm where this photo was taken, others online suggest that this is an image from an Amazon warehouse. It could be a bin that’s being sorted into a warehouse or perhaps a bin that’s including items making their way out to a customer.

It’s not uncommon to see some of these big anticipated games featured online from different retailers. However, with so much hype built up for the game’s release, it might soon mean going dark from social media pages until Resident Evil 4 launches. Leaks are likely inbound, but with this game being a remake, it’s not likely new details will emerge that players are not already familiar with. Still, you might want to be cautious online if you want to enjoy an experience with as little information being released about the game.

It might be a long wait as we still have to endure a couple of more weeks. Currently, Resident Evil 4 doesn’t launch until March 24, 2023. However, when the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game narrative, this installment will follow Resident Evil 2 protagonist Leon Kennedy. Leon has a new task to track down the kidnapped daughter of the United States president. However, when you reach the secluded Spanish village, you’ll soon find that a new virus has spread throughout the area, making it a quest to figure out what’s going on and how safely to bring Ashley Graham back home.