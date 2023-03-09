The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Developers Confirm A Performance Patch Update Is Coming

The Outer Worlds was a notable hit for Obsidian Entertainment. These folks are known for delivering thrilling RPG experiences, and with The Outer Worlds, players were treated to a new science fiction narrative. Set in the distant future, players can explore different planets, meet new companions, offer aid, and make some difficult choices. So it wasn’t too much of a surprise that the developers went back to offer a new edition of the game. With The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, players are given an overall enhanced version of the game.

This particular edition would allow players to enjoy the game on modern platforms. Essentially, you wouldn’t see The Outer Worlds start to struggle in terms of keeping up with its visuals. Likewise, this edition of the game offered all the previously released DLC, so if you missed out on the additional storyline campaigns, you’d have another incentive to pick up The Outer Worlds: Space’s Choice Edition. But since the game is now available, it might be best to hold off on that purchase. In addition, players have reported that the game has some performance issues, making the experience lackluster.

On Steam alone, you can see overwhelmingly negative reviews from players that were left with a broken game. Fortunately, Obsidian Entertainment has spoken up on the matter over at The Outer Worlds subreddit. A post from ObsidianChris stated that they have heard about the performance issues players have been dealing with and understand the frustration. According to the post, Private Division is working on a patch, and they will alert followers with new information once it’s available.

Unfortunately, we’re not given any ETA on just when we’ll receive this update. But they continued on with providing players a link to report any additional bugs or performance issues that have popped up. Additionally, players can head to the Private Division support page right here to include issues that they have been dealing with since the game launched into the marketplace. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on what The Outer Worlds game is, we have you covered. While we don’t have a Before You Buy video coverage of the Spacer’s Choice Edition, we do have coverage on the original installment release. You can check out our impressions of the game, some spoiler-free gameplay footage, and some insight into the campaign narrative in the video we have embedded below.