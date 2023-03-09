Bloober Team Seeking More Complex Horror Game Projects Going Forward

Bloober Team has had a long history so far, and they’ve really gained a following for providing players with the horror genre. With games like Layers of Fear, Observer, Blair Witch, and The Medium, it seems like the psychological horror genre is where the studio likes to dwell. However, recently, the CEO of the Bloober Team noted that the studio is making a new pivot. Rather than changing up the types of games Bloober Team makes, the studio would like to make even more complex horror games to release in the marketplace. That pivot started with the production of Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake.

IGN managed to speak with Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno, in which the CEO noted that he wanted to make more complex horror games. Rather than offering a walking simulator type of psychological horror experience, the studio is likely working to make some serious competitors. The genre is full of horror games, but few managed to bring out the big-budget experience to the likes of Capcom’s Resident Evil. So it should be fascinating to see what other projects Bloober Team delivers. As mentioned, the CEO is making this first big step into offering complex horror games with the remake of Silent Hill 2.

We still would like to make meaningful games, we still would like to keep our DNA to tell [stories] about things which are important to us. However, not by environmental storytelling, but by full action, to have much more mass appeal. And I think that this is the reason why we have chosen Silent Hill. Piotr Babieno – IGN

With Silent Hill 2 being the most beloved installment of the Silent Hill franchise and an iconic game for the psychological horror genre, this will be a real test for Bloober Team. There is a massive fan base for Silent Hill and especially the sequel installment, so it could be a great way to gauge just how well Bloober Team is able to deliver. Of course, only time will tell on that front, as we still don’t have any gameplay footage quite yet on Silent Hill 2. Likewise, we’re not sure just when we’ll be able to get our hands on the upcoming game.

Furthermore, we’re not given any insight as to what Bloober Team might be working on next. While IGN pressed the CEO in hopes of learning if the studio would stick to Silent Hill, we were not given any new insight. Perhaps depending on how well the studio’s take of Silent Hill 2 does in the market could prompt Konami to offer a new game entry to the franchise or another remake offer. Meanwhile, we know that a project in the works with Private Division has yet to be unveiled.