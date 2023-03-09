Exoprimal Gameplay Trailer Reveals Launch Date & Open Beta

During today’s Capcom Spotlight, we received a brand new trailer for the Exoprimal game. Unfortunately, because it’s age restricted you’ll have to follow the link to enjoy the game on YouTube. While we still have more questions left to be answered, we did get some small snippets of gameplay footage and even a few more narrative moments. It looks like our group of heroes will be venturing into the past to stop a devastating attack from happening. But besides that, we also know that players will need to ensure they have a Capcom ID to enjoy the gameplay. Furthermore, we finally have a release date for when we can get our hands on the game.

Players interested in Exoprimal can mark down their calendars as this game will be launching on July 14, 2023. But besides that, it looks like we will get a chance to try this game out before it officially launches into the marketplace. Those of you interested in trying the game out will find that there will be an open beta test that will run on March 17, 2023, through March 19, 2023.

Capcom wants to bring a new PvPvE experience into the marketplace with Exoprimal. The video game was first revealed to the masses during the Sony State of Play streams back in March of last year. While some fans might have been hopeful that Capcom would go back and deliver a new installment to the Dino Crisis franchise, instead, we’re getting a new dinosaur-focused game. Exoprimal is set in the not-so-distant future, where random portals are opened up into the world, unleashing countless hordes of prehistoric dinosaurs. Players here will be taking a role of an Exofighter.

Exofighters are groups who operate mech suits that can withstand dinosaurs and offer a fighting chance when dealing with some behemoth beasts. Being a PvPvE game, you’re fighting to clear out the hordes of dinosaurs and completing a series of objectives against another team. With players having the ability to pick up a certain class of Exofighter, you’ll be able to make a well-rounded team. We know there are classes that are more of a tank-like character as you deal with hordes of beasts in mass to a class that can provide support by healing other players in the group.

When Exoprimal does launch into the marketplace later this year, we know that players can enjoy this game both on current-generation platforms and last-generation consoles. This includes those on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.