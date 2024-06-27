Street Fighter Movie Officially Gets 2026 Release Date

We’re in a period of gaming and TV/movies right now that many people are confident that they can make certain things work regardless of past history or the risks that are involved in trying to make certain properties a certain way. That applies especially to things like video game adaptations. It doesn’t matter if they’re TV series adaptations, movie adaptations, or just old-school animated adaptations; people are trying to bank on the goodwill that has been built up recently by certain projects, which brings us to the Street Fighter Movie that was announced last year by Legendary Pictures. They’ve been working on things for a while, and now they’ve decided to give a release date for the film.

As noted by Variety, the Street Fighter Movie will arrive on March 20th, 2026. The catch here is that this is all the information that was dropped. You might think, “Well, what about who’s directing the film?” That was something we did have an answer to until very recently. You see, there was a duo who was set to take the reins of the film, Danny and Michael Philippou, but they backed out. The claim was that there were “scheduling reasons” for the departure, but others weren’t so sure that was the true cause of departure.

The duo was famous for a comedic, yet still game accurate, fan-film of the fighting title, and that made fans truly excited about what was coming. With them gone and no one announced to either write or direct the film, there will be doubts about who will lead the production and how it will turn out.

As longtime fans will recall, there was another film in this franchise from 1994. It was terrible, to say the least, and it didn’t even follow some of the actual main characters of the game, like Ryu and Ken. Instead, it focused on Guile, who Jeanne-Claude Van Damme played. The movie is hailed as one of the worst video game movie adaptations ever, and yet, it somehow still makes money for Capcom. Go figure.

The irony here is that the movie itself, which now only has a release date and a poster to show for itself, shouldn’t be that hard to create while being faithful to the games. If they simply focus on the World Warrior Tournament, and then have M. Bison as the boss at the end of the film, they could do a simple yet fun story that fans will enjoy.

We’ll have to wait until 2026 to see if they do anything like that.