Sackboy A Big Adventure: Water Predicament Dream Orb Locations

There are a lot of hidden collectibles to be found in Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Each level is packed to bursting with equipable cosmetic items, Score Bubbles, and, most importantly, Dream Orbs. Dream Orbs are required for pushing back Vex’s pesky Uproar which has infected different parts of the world. While picking up every Dream Orb in the game isn’t required, it’s a good idea to grab as many as you can while you play through the levels so that you can be guaranteed to have enough to proceed.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orbs in Water Predicament from Sackboy: A Big Adventure‘s second world.

Dream Orb #1

Play through the level until you get to the second section that has you walking on purple platforms that float on top of the water that rise and lower. On the first platform, look to your right when the water level goes down and you’ll see the first Dream Orb sitting in between several spiked balloons. Use your boomerang to pop them and then grab the orb.

Dream Orb #2

Continue through the level until you walk through a zipper door. When you do, you’ll be in an area that has platforms rising and lowering with the water level. To the east, an enemy will stand on a platform throwing poison darts at you. Take out the enemy and then head to the north side of the platform it was standing on.

When you get there, the waterfall behind it will part and the second Dream Orb will be revealed.

Dream Orb #3

After walking through the second zipper door and ending up back outside, the level will guide you to the east. Instead of following it, look to the west and you’ll see the third Dream Orb sitting on the roof of the building to the west.

Wait for the water level to drop and then walk through the small gap between the building and the ground and run to the floating platform on the other side. Ride the platform to the top and then climb onto the roof. Here, you can grab the third orb.

Dream Orb #4

After picking up the third Dream Orb, continue through the level until you get to the section where you need to raise screw platforms to avoid the water below. Instead of raising them to continue, head north and you’ll find a prize egg and a path to a higher platform that’s swarming with spiked balloons. Clear the path and follow it to find a mystery zipper door. Enter it.

Inside the door, use your boomerang to clear out the spiked balloons and reveal three pull ropes. Pull on the rope that’s on the south side of the room and the fourth Dream Orb will be revealed.

Dream Orb #5

The final Dream Orb is found immediately after coming out of the mystery zipper area that’s required for getting the fourth orb. After snagging it and leaving the door, head southeast and you’ll come to another area with rising and lowering water levels. Instead of sliding down the ramp, take the path to the north along the two purple floating platforms but stop once you stand on the second one. Ride it to the bottom of the area and you’ll find a tube to roll inside.

Roll into the tube and you’ll come out on top of a stone monument. Jump from the monument to the platform to the northeast and grab the final Dream Orb.