Exoprimal Developers Showcase What Players Can Expect At Launch

Capcom unveiled a new take on a dinosaur game not that long ago. While some fans were likely hopeful that Capcom would go back to the fan-favorite Dino Crisis franchise, instead, they opted to deliver Exoprimal. This is a new competitive multiplayer game where players are going through matches based around prehistoric beasts flooding into the planet. Now you’ll have to use specialized suits to further aid you in fighting back against these beasts and saving humanity. Recently, Capcom has wrapped up the open beta that allowed players to try the game out.

If you enjoyed the beta, then there’s more content to enjoy. Capcom has taken to their official website for Exoprimal to thank participants for trying the game out while also highlighting what content is coming to the game at launch. The content included is listed out, but players will get missions that won’t directly combat between players, various maps, additional cosmetic options, and cutscenes. That’s just naming a few components you can expect with the game when it finally launches into the marketplace. We’ll list the full breakdown from the Exoprimal blog post below.

Exoprimal Features Coming At Launch

Missions without direct combat between players where victory is determined by clearing the PvE objectives as fast as possible

Cutscenes and an Analysis Map where players can explore Exoprimal’s story and the mysteries surrounding

Leviathan and parallel worlds

Story-related missions in Dino Survival

10-player co-op missions with a variety of objectives and even fiercer dinosaurs

A variety of maps like Dam and Volcanic Base

5-player missions that rotate weekly with global leaderboards for fastest completion time

Equipment called Modules that allow for deeper customization of exosuit capabilities

Exosuit skins, weapon skins, decals, emotes, and other cosmetic options

In-game medals and awards for completing certain challenges, like blocking a certain amount of damage as a Tank suit

That should hopefully bring more content into the mix to sway some players into picking Exoprimal up when it launches. But, of course, even after the game does release, you’ll still have plenty of content added to the mix. It’s noted that there will be season updates and even collaborations with other Capcom titles featured within the game.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in Exoprimal but didn’t get a chance to try it out, then you have just a little while longer before you can get your hands on the game. Currently, Capcom has Exoprimal launching on July 14, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Exoprimal in the video above.