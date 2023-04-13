Sackboy A Big Adventure: Beat the Heat Dream Orb Locations

Finding all the Dream Orbs in Sackboy: A Big Adventure isn’t necessary to get to the end of the game’s story, however, players will need to find a lot of them if they want to push back the Uproar and make it to the end.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orb locations in the Beat the Heat level of Sackboy: A Big Adventure in the game’s second world.

More Sackboy: A Big Adventure guides:

| Cold Feat Dream Orb Locations | Up For Grabs Dream Orb Locations | Keys to Success Dream Orb Locations | Ready Yeti Go Dream Orb Locations | Treble in Paradise Dream Orb Locations | Have You Herd? Dream Orb Locations | Blowing Off Steam Dream Orb Locations | Sticking With It Dream Orb Locations | A Cut Above the Rest Dream Orb Locations | Slippery Slope Dream Orb Locations |

Dream Orb #1

The first Dream Orb is found at the very start of the level after being shot out of the plant cannon and ringing the gong. When you land, you’ll find yourself in an area with flaming platforms on either side of you. Jump onto the flaming platforms when the flames die down and then onto the platform to the north. In the center of the area, you’ll see a section of the wall that looks like a skull that’s shifting up and down to the beat of the music with a Dream Orb where its nose should be. Jump across the way and grab the orb.

Dream Orb #2

Play through the level until you fall down and find yourself walking across flat, turning gears. The level guides you to walk to the north, but instead, walk on the gear to the east. On the left side of the gear, it connects with another gear that’s arranged vertically with balloons along its perimeter that inflate to the beat of the song. Jump on one of the balloons once its inflated to propel yourself up and you’ll find the second Dream Orb hovering in the center of the vertical gear.

Dream Orb #3

Continue as normal until you make it to the second section where you’re walking over more turning gears. Just like the first time, the level will prompt you to head north, but instead, go to the east and follow the path of gears until you find a large gear that has caterpillar-like enemies on it marching in a circle. Inside the center of the circle of enemies, you’ll find the third Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #4

After being shot out of the second plant cannon, you’ll find yourself needing to navigate over more turning gears, but this time they shoot fire out of certain tiles. Get to the second gear and you’ll find another gear to the northwest that’s connected to it arranged vertically. Wait for the gear to turn and it’ll reveal a cosmetic item and a Dream Orb for you to grab as you avoid the flames.

Dream Orb #5

The final Dream Orb in the level is pretty tough to miss. After falling down the crusher elevator shaft, head south as the main path of the level leads you. As you cross over more turning gears, you’ll encounter one that has flames coming out of a strip that cuts directly through it. Floating above the flames in the center of the gear is the final Dream Orb. Jump up and grab it making sure not to land directly underneath it where the fire will hurt you.