Sackboy A Big Adventure: Monkey Business Dream Orb Locations

There are several levels in Sackboy: A Big Adventure where the player is tasked with gathering up multiple animals in exchange for Dream Orbs as is seen in the level Monkey Business. While gathering the monkeys is completely optional, they’re a good chance for players to snag some easy Dream Orbs.

Take note that the monkeys don’t need to be gathered in a particular order and can be grabbed however players want, but that for the sake of convenience, the guide below lists them in a way that makes it easy to find them in quick succession.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orb locations in Monkey Business in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

The first monkey is found right when you enter the first area. It’s being attacked by two enemies so take care of them and then grab the monkey and throw it into the pen.

The second monkey is underneath a platform to the southeast of the monkey pen. Grab it and throw it into the pen.

The third monkey is located to the northwest of the monkey pen standing on a box with a Mexico sticker on it. Grab the monkey and throw it into the pen.

The final monkey for this section is found on the platform above the third monkey. Jump from the box with the Mexico sticker into the mouth platform and then to the platform to the east. When the mouth closes, jump onto the top of its head and then up to the final monkey. Throw it into the pen and you’ll be given the first Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #2

After completing the first section where you’re gathering up monkeys, you’ll eventually make it to a plant cannon. Instead of getting inside it, head to the east along the secret path and you’ll arrive at a zipper door. Go inside.

In the door, you’ll have to play whack-a-mole with worms that pop out of the ground. Take care of them and you’ll be given the second Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #3

Continue through the level until you reach the second open area where you need to find and gather monkeys. The first monkey is found to the east of the pen. To reach it, you’ll need to jump through two mouth platforms. Once you’ve gotten across, grab the monkey, then walk across the closed mouths and throw it into the pen.

The second monkey is found directly to the west of the pen near an enemy. Take care of the enemy and then grab the monkey and throw it into the pen.

The third monkey is found directly north of the second monkey. It’s being shot out of two plant cannons so you’ll need to grab it by jumping and holding onto it with R2. Walk to the X marked on the ground and time your jump so that you are in the air when the monkey is shot from cannon to cannon. Grab the monkey and then throw it into the pen.

The fourth monkey is found to the north of the pen behind some balloons. Break the balloons, grab the monkey, and throw it into the pen. Once it’s in, the third Dream Orb will be spit out of the pen.

Dream Orb #4

After getting the third orb, continue through the level and you’ll see the fourth Dream Orb on a platform above you as you jump between mouth platforms. To get it, jump to the mouth platform to the right of the orb and then to the platform to the right of the mouth. Once the mouth closes, jump on its head and then to the platform with the Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #5

Once you get the fourth Dream Orb, you’ll come to the final monkey pen area. The first monkey is located to the west of the pen on the ground. Grab it and throw it into the pen.

Behind the area where you got the first monkey, you’ll see a plant cannon with an open mouth. Jump to get inside of it and then when it shoots you back to the main area of the level, grab the monkey that’s sitting on the platform that’s high above everything. Once you’ve got it, throw it into the pen.

You’ll find the final two monkeys on the east side of the area being guarded by an enemy. Defeat the enemy and then take the two monkeys to the pen. Once they’ve all been gathered in the pen, the final Dream Orb will be spit out for you to take.