The Best Video Games For Couples On Xbox One

Looking to enjoy some video games with your significant other? There is a massive list of games to choose from. However, if you’re wanting to enjoy something that can be enjoyed locally then here is a good selection to start with. There’s a diverse set of games on this list so there’s hopefully something for everyone. With that said, because these games range drastically between genres, we’re not listing these titles in any particular order.

#10 Team Sonic Racing

The kart racing scene has been dominated by Nintendo with their incredibly popular Mario Kart franchise. Each new platform release comes with a new installment for fans to enjoy but if you don’t own a Nintendo console platform, then you’re out of luck. However, that doesn’t mean there are not alternatives that have gained quite a bit of praise one of which is Team Sonic Racing. Sega has brought out a few installments in the past that are based around kart racing such as the previous release, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, which offered fans an assortment of Sega IP characters and game courses to race within. Team Sonic Racing, however, is all about Sonic characters and levels based around his franchise.

You can likely imagine how this game plays out if you’re familiar with other kart racers. You’ll have a variety of tracks and scattered around those tracks is different power-ups that can either buff your vehicle up a bit or provide an attack ability against other players. The result is a high-speed barreling race mixed with a bit of chaos while you attempt to cross the finish line first. As mentioned, this game series has other installments so if you would like something that features a little more than just Sonic the Hedgehog IP you can look into the previous installment which is Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. However, this game is not specifically available on the Xbox One platform as it launched for last-generation platforms. With that said, it is backward compatible which means you can still enjoy the game on the Xbox One, and honestly, it holds up well.

#9 Minecraft

Everyone knows what Minecraft is. The game has been around for years and it blew up worldwide with fans young to old enjoying the simplicity gameplay. There’s something for everyone in Minecraft whether you enjoy a survival mode in which you have to carefully venture out, gather resources, and survive the nights. Or to even those of you that enjoy the endless creative gameplay mode that gives you the ability to instantly gain access to all of the available resources so that you can build to your heart’s content. Playing the game is not only easy but incredibly addicting which means it’s a great title for couples.

There’s even a surprise element added to the mix in which you can generate a random world for you to play through. Players can start to wander about the world in hopes of finding a little village, temple, or an abandoned mineshaft. Likewise, the game can generate some incredible terrain locations as well. Whatever the case may be, Minecraft is proven to be a popular title that can be enjoyed by just about anyone. The development team behind the game, Mojang, is also steadily supplying content for players as well which means you may find a reason to continue checking back with Minecraft even if you decide to take a break from it.

