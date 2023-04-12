The Pokemon Company Releasing Pikachu Speaker

Did you know one of the biggest reasons why the Pokemon franchise is so top-rated even 25 years later? It’s because the pocket monsters are infinitely brandable. Seriously, they have so many iconic monsters that they can put on things like shirts, keychains, inflatable, make pillows of them, or plushies, and people will buy them. It’s not even a question of if, but “how much.” So that’s a big reason why The Pokemon Company are trying hard to keep marketing opportunities open so that they can come up with new products every once in a while.

To that end, The Pokemon Company is now offering fans a new way to “connect” with a Pikachu. They made a speaker out of one. As you’ll see on the website selling it, there’s a new Pikachu Bluetooth Speaker that will soon come to Japan for only $60. That’s not bad for a speaker like that, and it’s a good size too. We don’t know just yet if the speaker is planning to arrive elsewhere in the world, but you could always have it shipped internationally if you have the means!

It’s the internet, people, life finds a way.

Oh, and if you’re still wondering why that price is so high, not only is that Pikachu model very accurate and adorable, some other features make it worth the price. For example, the whole thing is waterproof. So if you were to have it close to a water source, you can relax a little, knowing that some splash damage or an accidental dunking won’t break it. Furthermore, it can last up to eight hours on a single charge.

So if you get it, you’ll be able to have fun with this “musical Pikachu” for quite a while.

You can expect more Poke-apparel and items like this over the next several months for multiple reasons. The first is that the new anime featuring new characters Liko and Roy will debut in Japan soon. This is the first time in 25+ years that someone other than Ash Ketchum is headlining the main anime. As a result, you’ll see The Pokemon Company do everything it can to make it as successful as the original show.

Plus, there are the games. Gen 9 will be getting its two DLC packs this year, and with new Pokemon confirmed in both stories, you can expect new items to showcase them.

In other words, save up your money Poke-fans!