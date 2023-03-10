Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Gets Release Date and Trailer!

When it comes to Mega Man, the Blue Bomber has had many iterations over the years. Some of those iterations are iconic, and some are meme-material many can’t believe were made. But, then, to those of a certain fighting game, five different versions of Mega Man stand out from the crowd and are the “definitive” models. But no matter whether you were a fan during the original NES days, or loved the X titles on PlayStation, or something that came later, the games were great and deserved to be played. That goes especially for the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection that is coming out soon.

These titles came out on various Nintendo handhelds and told a different tale of Mega Man and his allies/foes. The games are set in a future where the internet isn’t just a place to get information from. Instead, you have personal “navigators” to help do things for you, including battling! Enter Lan Hikari, a young boy about to get a “NetNavi” in the form of MegaMan.Exe! What starts out as a tenuous relationship becomes an unstoppable duo that will save the net and the world many times over.

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will bring all ten titles from the six generations of the game together for you to play on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam. At the Capcom Spotlight yesterday, the collection was announced to arrive on April 14th! So you have a little over a month until you can jack in and see what these games offer. Or, play them for the first time in a long time!

One of the things that separated this set of titles from the other games with Mega Man was the battle system. Unlike in other generations, the battles took place on a “grid” system you would move across. Mega Man would be on one side of the grid, and his foes would be on the other. You would use Battle Chips to give Mega Man special abilities and help him whittle down the health of his foes.

The Cyberspace that you traveled through was also unique. You had both main quests and side quests you could do in the games to get stronger and see more of Cyberspace. So now imagine exploring that world ten games over!

You can check out the trailer for the collection below, including some pre-order bonuses you can get!