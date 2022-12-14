Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Receives April Release Date

In June we learned that Capcom was preparing a remastered Legacy Collection of the Mega Man Battle Network spin-off series, similarly to what they had previously done with the core Mega Man games in Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, as well Mega Man X Legacy Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2. Once announced the game went silent while Capcom and its partners got to work on the much-anticipated remasters. Now, in an early holiday surprise, Capcom have pulled back the curtain on the Battle Network Legacy Collection, realing new information and a release date, of April 14, 2023.

The collection will bundle together each of the ten mainline game from the Mega Man Battle Network series, which includes the original, Mega Man Battle Network, Battle Network 2, and the Pokemon inspired third to sixth entries which each had two versions, Battle Network 3: Blue, and Battle Network 3: White, Battle Network 4: Red Sun, and Battle Network 4: Blue Moon, Battle Network 5: Team Protoman, and Battle Network 5: Team Colonel, and Battle Network 6: Cybest Gregar, and Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar.

About Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection:

2001 saw the birth of a brand-new Mega Man series with the release of the first Mega Man Battle Network game. Set in a near-future world where advanced network technology has become the norm, the game captured the hearts of young children as they embarked on an adventure alongside the relatable protagonist. Complete with engaging game systems that combined elements of card battle and action games, the unique Data Action RPG went on to spawn a hit series. Accompanying comics and cartoons went even further to cement the legacy of the series. The year is 200X. Rapid growth of internet technology has given rise to Network Society. People carry with them PETs, mobile devices equipped with sentient programs called NetNavis, which they use in order to enjoy the many benefits the network provides. But even though the network has improved their way of life it has also brought with it new outlets for cybercrime. The protagonist, Lan Hikari, and his NetNavi, MegaMan.EXE, must work together to solve numerous incidents.

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will include an Art Gallery, a Music Player, Download Chips, a High-Resolution Filter, and online functionality when it launches on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 14, 2023.

