Beat Saber V1.27 Launches, Brings With It Rock Mixtape

The Beat Saber bandwagon continues to roll on. Not satisfied with being one of the most acclaimed VR games of all time, developer Beat Games has dropped a brand new update for the beloved VR rhythm game that took the world by storm, one that adds another selection of adored rock hits to the official Beat Saber setlist.

The update was revealed and released today across all platforms, although, as you will see the details of the update below, there are some bonuses attached for PC players that aren’t available on closed platforms such as the PS VR version of the game. Check out the contents of the new update, including the new tracks available to slice and dice to below,

Ready to rock? Take the stage with the Rock Mixtape featuring 8 heart-bumping hits from Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, The White Stripes, KISS and more, with a fresh new environment included! For the first time ever, play nearly nine minutes long track “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd – the longest song ever released in Beat Saber. LET’S GO! Rock Mixtape is now available for purchase as additional content for the game.

The tracklist for the Rock Mixtape includes the following tracks,

– Steppenwolf – Born To Be Wild

– Survivor – Eye of the Tiger

– Kiss – I was made for lovin’ you

– Lynyrd Skynyrd – Freebird

– The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

– Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

– Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

– Foo Fighters – The Pretender

The updates release notes include some further details about the additions, changes, and fixes coming with the update. These are highlighted below,

Release notes:

Game:

– Rock Mixtape featuring 8 songs

– New custom environment

– Extend BPM filter for song selection

– Fixed: Accidentally spawning multiple overlayed notes

Level Editor:

– Update to Arcs and Chains

– Show warning when editor is unable to save beatmap

– Add quartet / triplet beats to BPM editor

– Async saving of beatmap while editing

– Fixed: Alignment of event boxes with large BPM changes

– Fixed: Beatmap objects preview

– Fixed: Waveform when opening multiple different songs

Currently, no word exists about Beat Saber and an appearance on Sony’s upcoming PS5 peripheral, PS VR2, unlike other PS VR titles that have announced ports of updates coming to the new platform including Moss and Moss II, and Firewall: Zero Hour. Presumably, however as one of the biggest VR games in the world, it is only a matter of time before it’s revealed to be coming to the new hardware.

