Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds 4 New Animal Companions For A Limited Time

Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to see new content being added to the mix regularly. The development team over at Gameloft has strived to ensure players are always getting something new to this magical game world. In fact, we just got our first tease for Update 5, which is said to bring umbrellas into the game. However, today we have a few new animal companions that were added for a limited time.

This announcement came directly from the Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account. It wasn’t noted exactly what companions were added into the mix, but these four new animal companions are being added to the Premium Shop for a limited time. So you won’t want to wait too long to obtain these animal companions, especially if one piques your interest because they won’t be available forever. Regardless, if you’re not too familiar with what animal companions are in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we have you covered.

Add a bit of whimsy to your Dreamlight Style with 4 new Animal Companions – available in the Premium Shop for a limited time. ✨ pic.twitter.com/aB9UPul8d5 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 28, 2023

What Are Animal Companions?

These companions don’t offer much of anything to the game. Instead, these are small animals that will follow the player around. Perhaps there is something that the developers will add to the function of these critters in the future, but right now, they are just aesthetic for the player. You can collect companions by completing special promotions or purchasing a premium animal companion through the shop. Either way, these companions can be enabled or disabled within the Wardrobe option.

As mentioned, there are limited-time event companions that players can unlock, which will give them a different unique companion to follow them around. These can be more themed companions, too, ranging from something like a squirrel in a wardrobe themed after The Incredibles or a fox sporting some Christmas gear. At any rate, we know that a few more premium animal companions were added to the shop if you’re interested in purchasing something new.

Meanwhile, this is a life simulation game if you’re completely new to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players are tossed into a magical world that’s filled with iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Here players will go around their customized world and help the different characters out with their quests. So it’s a bit like Animal Crossing, as you’ll make friendships, unlock new cosmetics, and unlock new characters. As mentioned, we only just received a small tease of what to expect in Update 5, but we’re still waiting for the next roadmap to detail what the next upcoming updates will offer players.