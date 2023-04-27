Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5 Will Add Umbrellas

The folks over at Gameloft have continued to add more content to the game, and this next update has been teased online. Today we’re finding out that Update 5 will be adding the umbrellas into the mix. Now this is just a tease of what’s to come in the future as we’re still waiting for more information to roll out. But at the very least, we get some insight into the visuals of a character roaming around their town in the rain while staying nice and dry thanks to the umbrella.

Currently, the latest major update has already arrived in the game back earlier this month. That was the Pride of the Valley update, which was the last significant update insight we received from Gameloft. If you recall, at the start of this year, we got a 2023 content roadmap showing off some of the updates coming to the game. Those updates gave a slight heads-up for the months of February and April. But, afterward, we were just given a brief overview of early summer details, such as the additions of more characters, multiplayer, realms, and more.

April showers bring May flowers! ☔✨While you'll need to dodge the rain for now, Update 5 will bring Umbrellas! pic.twitter.com/Kpy35zdNAf — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 27, 2023

But Update 5 should hopefully get some new details soon as the developers are already highlighting that at least one item to be included in the mix is umbrellas. We also likely won’t get this update until June, as we received the last major update this month. Fortunately, that means this upcoming month should further entice players with what will be coming with marketing materials. But again, we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case or not.

In other news regarding Disney Dreamlight Valley, the developers revealed that players had recently unlocked one more community challenge for the game. That means there are just two more rewards left to be picked up if players are able to finish the community challenges in time. With that said, if you haven’t already done so, Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to pick up and play today, thanks to its early access release.

Disney Dreamlight Valley was released through early access on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can jump right into the mix and enjoy the game while we wait for Gameloft to unveil what, in particular, Update 5 will bring into the mix.