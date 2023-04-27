Redfall PC System Requirements Unveiled

If you plan to pick up Redfall on the PC platform, then it’s best to know if your system can properly run the game. Fortunately, we finally have the PC system requirements for this upcoming title by Arkane Studios. Today, through an official tweet by the Redfall Twitter account, the development team has shared the PC hardware specifications for the game. So, if you plan to enjoy this game, here’s what your system will need to reach the different specifications breakdown.

There are three sets of PC system requirements for Redfall. Unfortunately, the requirements for these three sets don’t highlight what exactly players can expect in terms of resolution or frames per second. Regardless, it’s at least a heads-up for what you might need to have in your personal rig before starting this game up. Unfortunately, if you don’t meet the system requirements, you don’t have very long to go if you’re looking to make some upgrades before the game actually launches into the marketplace.

Redfall Minimum PC System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: AMD RX 580 or NVIDIA GTX 1070 6 GB VRAM

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Redfall Recommended PC System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD 5700 or NVIDIA RTX 2080 or Intel ARC 8 GB VRAM

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Redfall Ultra PC System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB VRAM

RAM: 32 GB

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Recently, the folks at Arkane also released a launch trailer for Redfall alongside the official global release times for the game. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, players are going through an FPS gameplay experience where you’re battling against a legion of vampires. These demonic bloodsuckers have blocked out the sun and cut the island town of Redfall from the rest of the world. Players will step into the role of a hero protagonist as they attempt to stop the vampire legion and cultist group that worships them.

Depending on your location, Redfall is set to launch on May 1, 2023, or May 2, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available exclusively for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Redfall in the video we have embedded above.