Are Tears of The Kingdom Leaks Imminent?

Some things in life are inevitable. Death, taxes, having to go to the dentist, and suffering there for one reason or another. Then, in the gaming space, you have to worry about leaks coming out regarding your favorite upcoming titles. In the last year alone, there have been numerous leaks about big-name titles on multiple levels. Sometimes it’s as simple as leaking the names and looks of new Pokemon. Other times, it’s art books that were given out as gifts being used to show off spoiler-filled content, and it goes on from there. With The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom coming out soon, many are wondering if leaks are imminent in that game.

If you listen to Reddit, the odds of that are pretty good. According to one “source,” review copies of the game have been sent out, meaning that leaks could be coming any day now. It’s true that Nintendo probably has safeguards against such things, but they’ve been burned in the past many times. That’s one reason why many smaller news outlets don’t get review copies of games, as some of them in the past have leaked things ahead of time for clout and views.

While we can’t guarantee that it will happen, we can say that given the hype surrounding the title, it wouldn’t be the oddest thing in the world to see it happen.

The irony is that there is plenty to leak and spoil for The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom. For example, despite knowing the story’s loose elements, plenty of “connective tissue” remains a mystery. We don’t know how Ganondorf resurrects and is able to cause havoc in Hyrule.

We don’t know what happened to Link’s arm to give him new powers or where Zelda is based on her scenes in the final trailer. Yesterday, a series of preview columns and videos showed off the game’s overworld. It was beautiful and expansive, but the previewers couldn’t show off any dungeons they found. That was a big mystery for a while, as the last game had the four main dungeons and dozens of smaller ones to gain more life.

So with all of these mysteries and questions going on, a leak of any kind could be very spoiler-filled and thus ruin some of the surprises for those who play it.

As such, if you don’t want to get spoiled before May 12th, you might want to take precautions.