Tears of the Kingdom Commercial Highlights New Abilities

Are you ready for your next journey into Hyrule? The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is less than a month away, and people are clamoring for more information on it every single day. They want nothing more than to jump into the title and see where things take them. It’s not hard to see why they’re so excited. There’s plenty to be hyped about between the recent final trailer for the title and the 13-minute Nintendo Direct highlighting the game’s gameplay. On the gameplay front, a new commercial has been released for the game that showcases many of Link’s new abilities.

In it, we see multiple people playing the game and showcasing the many different things you can do, such as flying with your glider to reach places like Hyrule Castle or exploring places and finding new monsters that you’ve never seen before.

But the big spots in the commercial are when people are struggling to get through certain spots, and they need to use Link’s new “Fuse” ability to craft things to help them get through. From making things that can fly to making rail cars to cross certain chasms and more, the possibilities are near endless.

A new thing that was shown in the trailer was when a player had Link hit a flower that lit up an area. Keep that in mind as you go forward in your journey.

Arguably the worst part of this commercial is that we’re not the ones playing the game in it! But this will be a good reminder of what is coming to us very soon.

Nintendo has been adamant that the game will be everything we want it to be and more. With Link’s new abilities like “Ascend” and “Fuse,” we’ll be able to reach new places in various ways. Then, with the “Return” feature, we can take to the sky islands and see what lies on them by making their fallen pieces return to their point of origin.

That says nothing of the game’s story, which is still mostly shrouded in mystery. Of course, we know that Ganondorf is back and that he once again plunges Hyrule into chaos. But it’s not only that path that has fans interested. Zelda is missing, and she appears to have found a new species that she’s working alongside as she waits for Link to find her.

All this and more await when The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom arrives on May 12th.