Asus ROG Ally Specs LEAKED Here’s What We Know So Far

The Valve Steam Deck came into the marketplace and made a splash. It was a new means to enjoy a variety of big AAA video game titles on the go. Thanks to being essentially a handheld gaming PC, players could take their digital PC libraries wherever they went. That’s, of course, if you didn’t need to connect to the internet to enjoy some of these games. Nevertheless, since this hardware was such a massive hit, we knew it wouldn’t be long before some other competitors tried to enter the market. One of the companies looking to compete against the likes of the Steam Deck is Asus.

It was earlier this month that news dropped on the Asus ROG Ally. While announced on April Fool’s Day, this was not a joke. A new gaming PC handheld is coming, and Asus hopes to tap into the market that Valve has been thriving within. Of course, details about the Asus ROG Ally were slim, and we were waiting for some official details regarding what we could expect with this piece of hardware. But thanks to a report by Insider Gaming, which got the information from Twitter, we’re finding that the hardware specs were leaked online.

Now don’t go off these specifications quite yet. They are not official, and it could very well be a false report. But if not, here is what’s being spread online regarding the specs of the Asus Rog Ally. Perhaps this will help encourage you to wait for the official details to make their way out into the public.

Asus ROG Ally Leaked Rumored Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Series

1080p HD 120Hz Display

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

M.2-2230 512 GB Storage Drive

This also comes in with the news that we’ll deal with around 608g for the weight of the Asus ROG Ally. Add in the fact that we could see this device released at a competitive price close to the Valve Steam Deck, then, we might have a real contender. But, of course, none of this has officially been unveiled, so it’s all a rumor right now. But even if these specs are legit, we still have to wait and see just what consumers and reviewers take to the device. It could be a solid piece of hardware but uncomfortable to use or even not user-friendly when making any necessary repairs or upgrades. At any rate, we’ll just have to keep waiting on the official details to make their way out from Asus.