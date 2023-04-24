Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Spoilers Are Now Flooding The Internet

The Star Wars Jedi games fans might be itching to get their hands on the next major installment from Respawn Entertainment. We don’t have long to wait before we can sit on Cal’s next adventure. However, if you’re counting down the days until the game launches, be careful where you start browsing online. It looks like there might be copies of the game landing at players’ doorsteps a bit earlier than intended. Now we’re finding out that spoilers are spreading online a few days before the game launches into the marketplace.

We’re finding out about these leaks from The Gamer, which noted the spoilers might have originated from the Twitter account, KebbyPlays. The account apparently has had a copy of the game and started to share some information about the gameplay experience. We won’t be sharing any of the details released by the account here. Instead, this is just our means to spread the warning to players further that you might want to steer clear from social media platforms as it won’t be long before more spoilers start to hit the web.

This is not uncommon as we typically see a few video game titles that get released into the marketplace early. Some retail locations might break the street date, and as a result, players are able to get their hands on the game ahead of time. At the same time, these instances are few and far between. Those that have the games earlier have been known to showcase them for others online. These include various walkthrough videos or breakdowns of the storylines.

Fortunately, players won’t have to wait too much longer before they can get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game is slated to release on April 28, 2023. When it does launch, this title will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping up with the game franchise, this title does take place after Respawn Entertainment’s previous release, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The video game will once again put players into the role of Cal Kestis as he continues to battle the Galactic Empire. Meanwhile, the Galactic Empire still embarks on its search to find and eliminate all of the remaining survivors from Order 66. While we wait for these final few days to wrap up for the game to release, you can check out a trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor embedded above.