Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s Creators Ask Fans Not To Spoil It

Spoilers are only out because someone broke the trust system between game companies and streamers.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s creators have asked their fans not to spoil the game.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the official EA Star Wars Twitter account shared their message, but several of the people at Respawn who also worked on Star Wars Jedi Survivor chimed in with their tweets as well.

Let’s start with the official statement from the dedicated EA Star Wars Twitter:

“No spoilers!

We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience #StarWarsJediSurvivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers.

And remember, BD is watching!”

Patrick Wren, who is Senior Encounter Designer for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and has done work at Halo and LucasArts, had this to say:

“There is so much for fans in this game that would be an absolute shame if they were ruined. Lots of love and care were put into making this game for you all.

Please let others experience them at their own pace.

Don’t disappoint BD.”

Brian Keschinger, who is Senior Technical Game Designer in the Star Wars Jedi team, had a briefer but also heartfelt statement:

“Hey, just like, let people experience it in their own time. So just don’t post spoilers. That’s all—thanks!”

Blair Brown, a Senior Producer at Respawn, also had a short message:

“Be mindful of your fellow gamers this week, there are a ton of surprises in #jedisurvivor the team can’t wait for you to experience first hand in-game!”

We reported on the leaks starting yesterday, and this came from a game streamer named KebbyPlays who started posting spoilers onto Twitter. However, this does bring up something that’s worth talking about when it comes to these leaks.

As some people have pointed out in their responses to this tweet, such as user Maythewaybewithyou, EA distributed early copies of the game to streamers like KebbyPlays themselves. So, really, EA gave those streamers carte blanche to spoil the game, since the streamers can play the whole game before it comes out, right?

But that isn’t exactly the case. Actually, the way these video game streams are set up, fans of those streamers will follow those gameplay videos, and get the game spoiled for them, because they don’t mind the spoilers.

It’s entirely completely different to just spill those details the streamers got from the game onto Twitter, a platform designed to now show you posts from people you don’t even follow. Really, there is no reason to be a jerk when it comes to this.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor releases on April 28, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA’s Origin client.