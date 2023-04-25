Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Latest Update Adds A Major Buff – But Fans Aren’t Sure What It Is

Fans have been left scratching their heads as to what has actually been improved since the last update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update has added a major buff to the game, making it even more fun than it has been before. However, Gameloft has left fans in the dark on the entirety of what they have done.

Gameloft made an official announcement of this buff on Twitter, where they stated:

“Dreamlight Fact: The well-fed bonus has been beefed up! When well-fed, you now get more chances of Critical Results each time you interact with your Valley!”

As reported by GameRant, most players understand the base effect of the Well-Fed bonus, but they aren’t quite sure what ‘Critical Results’ is.

They explain that Well-Fed status grants you faster movement speed overall, but also cover the debate between fans over what ‘Critical Results’ could be referring to.

Some believe it’s the player ability to harvest a particular item multiple times while the item is glowing. This could mean crops, trees, or bushes. Other fans believe this increases the rate that rarer items come from ore rocks, like Gold Nuggets.

Now, to understand this better, let’s review in full the system the Well-Fed status is incorporated in – the energy system.

As explained in the ProGameGuide, energy is a finite resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There is a set amount of activities you can do, including mining and gardening, until you run out of energy.

If you go back home or sit in a chair, you can get back the energy you have in default. However, if you eat food, you fill out that default energy bar, labeled in blue, and fill an entirely second energy bar, labeled in yellow. While you have energy in the second yellow bar, you are in the Well-Fed status.

So Well-Fed in general, makes it easier to play the game. However, there are other known effects of this status that makes it advantageous for players to cook and store food and keep Well-Fed status up as long as you can.

Again, going back to ProGameGuides, they state that:

“As of Update 4, being Well-Fed will allow you to channel your magic and glide around the Valley. While Well Fed, you’ll also have higher chances to to gain more items for each gathering activity that you perform—mining, harvesting crops, foraging, etc.”

Could these be what Gameloft is referring to when they talk about ‘Critical Results’? If it’s a general buff to all activities you do, then Well-Fed status just turned into the must use mechanic for all of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

It is certainly strange that Gameloft didn’t provide clarity on this update, but perhaps we’ll learn more in due time.