Asus ROG Ally Specs Reveal A Powerhouse Gaming Handheld

The Steam Deck from Valve was a massive hit. Finally, players would get a gaming handheld device that can be used to enjoy a wide variety of PC games. This device is still actively picked up and played today. However, we knew it wouldn’t be long before more competitors started to add their own devices into the market. One of the big-name competitors to unveil their gaming PC handheld was Asus, who has been teasing their ROG Ally device. Today, we’re finally getting a look under the hood to see what is powering the device.

Not long ago, we reported on leaked specifications that powered the device. But today, official specs are making their way around the web. Thanks to a report from Gamespot, we’re getting a look into the device. Mostly, it looks like the leaked specifications proved to be real. We’ll list the main specifications that you might be interested in down below.

ASUS ROG Ally Specifications

CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Series

7” 1080p HD 120Hz Display

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

M.2-2230 512 GB Storage Drive

It’s worth noting that this handheld is running on Windows 11 rather than a dedicated OS like the Steam Deck. So that could open up the number of applications and peripherals you’ll be able to use on the device. Meanwhile, there are some extra little features that might make the Asus ROG Ally a bit more appealing. For instance, there is said to be haptic feedback and a fingerprint sensor that you can use to unlock your device.

There are bound to be plenty of other competitor gaming handhelds to hit the marketplace that will either compete in terms of specifications or price of entry. In fact, that’s still one area that has yet to be highlighted by Asus. When it comes to the Asus ROG Ally, we just know that it won’t exceed $1,000. So that could be an indicator that consumers might be looking at a price point similar to the Valve Steam Deck or, if not, a bit more expensive than Valve’s handheld.

But the real test will come to actual performance and how consumers take up with the feel of the device. Once the device lands in the marketplace and we get to see more actual user feedback from the device might help indicate just how popular the Asus ROG Ally will be in comparison to the Steam Deck.