Rumor: The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Previews Incoming In The Next 48 Hours

Watch out! Some new previews for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom might be coming very soon.

This rumor comes from Okami13_ on Twitter:

“Tears of the Kingdom previews are reportedly dropping in 48 hours.”

In spite of Nintendo of America declaring that they had already released their final teaser trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, we have continued to see more teasers and details come from official channels. For example, we recently reported on new details that Nintendo just put out on the website, including some information that hasn’t been on any of the trailers.

You may wonder why Nintendo took this long to share information on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. Obviously, fans have been very patient in waiting out the drought of information.

Other game companies handle this sort of thing differently. While it is understandable that you may not want to share anything that won’t be making it to the final product, most companies still go ahead with sharing information months ahead of release.

This doesn’t mean they’re spoiling everything immediately, but when a game company goes about promoting a game, they do have to share something to get fans interested.

Nintendo, however, may be a special case, as they are mindful of how their information sharing can go out of control. In the past, they had shared demos of The Legend of Zelda on the GameCube and the Wii U, that some fans misinterpreted as teasers of upcoming games, instead of demos of the technology they had on offer.

There is another reason that they may have been hesitant to share information. As you can see in these tweets below, fans have taken to ‘doxxing’ Link, Zelda, Ganon, and even that unknown new tanned girl from the final The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom trailer.

They fucking doxxed zelda https://t.co/LUJ4M0Qcw6 — Vook 🏳️‍🌈🔞 (@Vookatos) April 15, 2023

THEY DOXXED GANON https://t.co/xNBFMjdiQm — Alexander The Vegito King | (@RevivalOfPotara) April 20, 2023

hyrules got a doxxing problem https://t.co/AV5SPUwg8U — ava (@sidonlore) April 23, 2023

While the doxxing meme is meant to be in jest and not serious, it does point to the thing that is very obvious to close observers and fans, and that Nintendo themselves have already learned about their fanbase a long time ago.

The fans will figure out everything. The fans didn’t even need to get anything leaked to figure this out. They put all this work in to triangulate the location of each character in the trailer, creating their own spoilers.

So, sadly, while a lot of these details are things we wish we knew a long time ago, Nintendo can’t just share everything they want to, because the fans will figure everything out too quickly. At least this way they hype machine will work for a few weeks longer.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom will be releasing on May 12, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.