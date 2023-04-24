Fable Might Be In The Flight Testing Phase At Playground Games

Fable is an action RPG franchise that has been around since the original Xbox. However, the games eventually reached a hiatus. Nevertheless, this fantasy RPG has a following, and fortunately, we know that Xbox was interested in returning this game franchise to the limelight. Currently, Fable is developing at Playground Games, which might have been an interesting choice for some players. The development team previously only brought out the Forza Horizon games. But now they are tackling a new gameplay experience for players.

Details are extremely scarce when it comes to the upcoming Fable game. We know it’s a reboot, and we officially announced it in 2020. But since then, we haven’t witnessed a new trailer or marketing materials to highlight what exactly the game will entail. This fantasy RPG franchise has a strong following, and there are likely quite a few veteran players who would be interested in returning to this IP. But we might soon get some new details regarding the game as Playground Games might be in the flight testing phase.

This comes from a report by Twisted Voxel that noticed a Linkedin profile from Simon Kent at Playground Games. It’s noted in their job duties that Simon helps with flight testing for the upcoming Fable game. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it’s essentially builds released to test the gameplay out. Those trying the game out are giving feedback to a variety of areas in this pre-release version of the game. Ultimately, this feedback can be quite crucial. Developers are getting insight into the game performance and balancing from these various tests.

Ultimately, that should allow for a better overall gameplay experience when Fable is ready to release into the market. But again, this means that the developers are still actively working on tweaking the gameplay, so it might be a good little while before we can get our hands on a copy. We do know that Microsoft is holding an Xbox showcase presentation during June, and that could potentially bring out some new announcements for their upcoming exclusives like Fable.

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if Playground Games is ready to showcase their work so far and if they can offer a release window for when players might potentially see Fable come out. For now, you can check out the game announcement trailer in the video we have embedded above.