Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Trailer Details New Mode

We've never been so excited about bananas.

Ahead of its release this summer, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is bringing plenty of fast-paced hype with a new trailer highlighting the title’s new Adventure Mode. Featuring 200 stages across numerous different worlds, players can look forward to both local and online four-player co-op.

Adventure Mode will be available immediately when the game releases on June 25. Check out the trailer below.

“While visiting a tropical island, AiAi and the gang meet a girl named Palette, an adventurer searching for the Legendary Banana,” the game description reads. “They agree to join her on her journey across wondrous worlds to collect special parts said to be the key to locating this prized relic. Along the way, they’ll meet new friends and encounter mysterious rivals.”

A number of new optional assist features will be available, including the ability to rewind to a previous point in a stage. Players can also summon a Ghost Guide, which will add a transparent racer alongside the player to mimic what needs to be done to successfully complete a level.

Characters can also be customized with over 300 different fashion items.

The Super Monkey Ball series debuted in 2001 with the arcade game Monkey Ball, which was later ported to the GameCube. Since then, 20 games have followed, with the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble set to be the 21st in the series.

The last game released, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, is a remake of the first three console entries in the series. It was released in 2021 to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will be released on Nintendo Switch on June 25.