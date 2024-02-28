26 Best New Nintendo Switch Games of 2024

The Nintendo Switch is heading towards its final days, and this list will highlight some of the games from 2024 that’ll hopefully send it off in a good way!

#26 Mario vs Donkey Kong

Platform: Switch

Release Date: February 16, 2024

Nintendo

What happens when two classic Nintendo icons have to clash once again? You get the remake of the DS classic Mario vs Donkey Kong!

In the game, Donkey Kong finds out about the special Mini-Mario toys that are being created and decides to get one! But when he can’t buy one at the store, he raids an entire factory and steals everything for himself!

Now, Mario must traverse through over 100 levels to get back all the toys, and defeat his eternal rival in the process! Will you be able to save the day? Or will Donkey Kong get the last laugh and all the toys?

#25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Welcome to the land of Bohemia, where things aren’t as peaceful and calm as some might want you to believe.

In this game, you’ll play as the son of a blacksmith, whose home and family are taken from him due to an attack ordered by the king. Now, you must join the rebellion in order to bring true peace and stability to the land. But the way you go about doing that is up to you. Your choices in terms of how you complete missions and compose yourself will determine you path, and the country you leave behind might not be the kind you like when all is said and done.

#24 Octopath Traveler 2

The original Octopath Traveler title helped set the stage for all the 2.5 HD titles that have come since. So it’s only fitting that the game that started it all would get a true sequel.

Octopath Traveler 2 will take place in a new world, and will feature 8 new characters with 8 very different stories to tell. From a dancer wanting to bring joy to the world, to a scholar seeking vengeance on the man who ruined his life, to a cleric trying to find her lost memories, all will be told here.

What’s more, the game is promising not only even more refined graphics, but more interaction between the 8 heroes than we got in the first game. Add that to a familiar yet fun battle system and Octopath Traveler 2 must be on your wishlist when it arrives next February.

#23 Syberia: The World Before

Are you ready for a mystery that will span decades and bring two very different people together in ways beyond imagination? If so, then you’ll want to dive into Syberia: The World Before.

In this mystery adventure title, you’ll play as two people from two very different time periods. In this case, 1937 and 2004. In the past, you’ll be Vaghen, a pianist who is worried about their future due to the looming World War II.

And in the “present”, you’ll be attorney Kate Walker.

How can these two people be so intertwined? What mysteries and forces are the ones tying them together? You’ll need to dive in to solve the mysteries yourself!

#22 Endless Dungeon

Endless Dungeon puts you back in the “Endless” universe and forces you to survive in one of the most challenging scenarios imaginable.

Within the depths of space, your ship gets wrecked, and you end up in a space station. Also, there are a bunch of marooned heroes and a plethora of space bugs. You must protect the crystal you have at all costs. So recruit the heroes you want to form a party and work together to fight off the hordes as long as possible!

When you die, fear not, you’ll reload and try it all over again! How long will you last? You’re about to find out.

#21 Blood Bowl III

For many, violence is something that should only happen on the battlefield. But what kind of battlefield? That would be the playing field in Blood Bowl III, as you will coach a team in the most violent video game sport in history!

Set within a certain beloved universe, the game has you picking a team from across a dozen legendary races and then managing them in brutal contests of will and skill. You’ll have to train, recruit, and properly arm and advise your players so that they can come out on top!

But be warned! The enemy team might not play fair and may kill your players! So do what is needed to be the ultimate team leader and come out on top!

#20 Another Crab’s Treasure

When most people think of Soulslike games, they think of the bleak yet fascinating worlds of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. What they might not think of is a colorful cartoon world under the sea, where a small hermit crab fights off far larger crustaceans armed with junk and trash. But that’s exactly Kril’s mission, trying to prevent The Gunk from further corrupting ocean light. Use trash to form a temporary shell to resist enemy attacks, and unlock the powers of other sea-creatures for devastating blows. Promising to ease in new players to the genre while also catering to the hardcore, this Soulslike has real potential to be more than a drop in the ocean.

#19 The Plucky Squire

Now here’s a title for those who want a really different kind of story to dive into. In The Plucky Squire, you’ll play as Jot, a heroic squire in a book where the ending is always foretold…and that doesn’t please the evil Humgrump one bit.

After he learns that he’s the villain in a book, he kicks the hero characters out of the book, and tries to change the story forever! Now, as Jot, you’ll have to explore both the 2D and the 3D world in order to figure out how to save the day and get back to the pages of the book for good!

Action and adventure await you, young squire, don’t miss out!

#18 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The Test Drive series hasn’t had an entry since 2012, so its good to see it coming back in our rear-view mirror. Freedom is one of Solar Crown’s biggest pushes- emphasizing open ended progression such as the open championship, and customizing your car and character’s appearance exactly how you want it. Of course, you’ve got a long way to go before you’re driving a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge, or Bugatti, but you can bring your mates along for the ride. We admit the Switch version will probably have a graphical downgrade compared to other platforms, but the brand new 1:1 scale Hong Kong Island is also sure to still be a delight to tear around.

#17 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

After a blisteringly successful Kickstarter campaign, the creators of Suikoden promised to deliver their next JRPG in spades. You’ve got your evil magically and technologically advanced empire seeking artifacts to expand their influence. Seign Kesling, a young imperial officer, forms and unlikely friendship with villager Nowa. Dragged into war and reexamining what is wrong and right, the game promises a veritable army of allies to make up your party. Party members are scattered around the battlefield to take advantage of the terrain, all set to very impressive effects in 2.5D. Players can look forward to a fully orchestrated soundtrack, building up a fortress town, cooking, guilds, fishing, card battles, farming, duels, theaters, and additional game modes. Forget one hundred heroes, this game might have one hundred features!

#16 Dying Light 2

We’ll admit, this is an odd thing to start off the list with. After all, Dying Light 2 came out a while ago, and it’s only now coming to the Nintendo Switch. But hey, better late than never, right?

The game will put you in an entirely new city where there are threats everywhere, and we don’t just mean the undead. Your choices will affect what happens in this place and who stays in power. Plus, there’s the fact that you’ve been bitten and must work hard not to turn.

If you can manage that, you can explore an open-world area at your leisure and numerous ways to fight, run, and survive.

#15 Grime

Plenty of video games out there put you in a dark and depressing world where survival is the only option, and you’ll have to fight to ensure that survival. Grime is one such game, and it puts a very twisted spin on the formulas you know.

For example, you’re “squeezed” to life from a mysterious substance, and to grow; you must absorb the enemies you defeat! Doing so will let your weapons change and evolve so that you can grow stronger.

The more you fight, the more skills you can absorb and learn. Tailor your character to the fighting style you prefer so that you can always come out on top!

#14 The Pedestrian

Who doesn’t love a puzzle game that “flips the script” and makes you wonder what challenges you’ll face next? In The Pedestrian, you’re a character who is trapped on a street sign and must use other signs to get to their desired location.

To do so, you’ll need to think multiple steps ahead and use the other signs around you to form the proper path to help them elevate or descend to the next spot!

As you’ll find out, things can get pretty tricky when you’re thinking in 2D. So take a beat, plot out the path in your head, and see if it’ll all work out! What’s the worst that could happen?

#13 Bye Sweet Carole

A few games on this list dig into “darker” storylines and themes, and Bye Sweet Carole is one of them. Ironically, while the game is a horror title by its own admission, the visual style of the game is a stark contrast to that theme.

As you can see, the game has a look that feels like it’s a Disney movie! And yeah, Disney has done some dark films in the past, but nothing like this. You’ll play as a girl trapped in a mysterious place overrun by rabbits as she attempts to figure out the truth about another young girl named Carole.

#12 SaGa: Emerald Beyond

The Nintendo Switch loves its RPGs, and with SaGa: Emerald Beyond, there’s a new entry in the classic franchise for Switch others and other system owners to partake in. The game will be a standalone adventure that calls back to many of the elements that make the franchise great.

For example, there are going to be 17 worlds you’ll visit! Each one is different and has numerous unique characters for you to meet. But that’s not all! One of the first choices you’ll make in the game is about the protagonist. You’ll have “six” options to choose from, ensuring that every playthrough is different depending on who you choose!

#11 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

You might be surprised that there are only a few remastered titles on this list. After all, it’s common for the Nintendo Switch to get all sorts of ports and remakes because developers will think the games will sell well on the system.

In the case of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, you’ll get the opportunity to play some of the original games with Lara Croft while seeing her in updated graphics. So, if you’ve only been able to play the more recent titles, it’s time for a trip into the past!

Climb, shoot, solve puzzles, and more, all so Lara can get the treasures she desires.

#10 Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

How about another origin story of a certain character from a beloved MOBA? In Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, you’ll take the role of Bandle, a Yordle who lives in Yarnville. You’ve toiled away for over a century so you could learn how to knit like the others in your village. But as the saying goes, the heart wants what the heart wants.

Your heart wants to venture beyond your home and into Bandle City! But when things start going wrong, and the portals that connect your home to the city are gone, you must take action! Unite your allies and use your skills to right the wrongs that have been done and bring peace to the land!

#9 Little Nightmares III

It’s time to enter the world of nightmares once again! But the question shall now be, “What new threats await you in this darkness-filled landscape?”

Little Nightmares III will feature you as one of two characters, either Low or Alone. These two are trying to get out of The Nowhere but are trapped in the place called The Spiral. That alone makes this game pretty scary. But things will get worse from there.

Together, you’ll need to avoid monsters, solve puzzles, and slowly unravel the truth about what is happening in this world and whether there’s any escape from it. Do you think you can withstand these nightmares?

#8 South Park: Snow Day!

Yep. They’re back! The kids of South Park are known for having “unique” adventures whenever they come to the video game space. Once THQ Nordic got their hands on things and let the actual TV crew help make their titles, everything turned around for the better, and now, South Park: Snow Day! will attempt to build off of the goodwill that they’ve had with gamers.

In the title, Cartman and crew are not only in 3D, but they’re enjoying a snow day! Nothing wrong with that, right? Except it’s a multiplayer co-op battle game where the fate of the world is at stake! So yeah, things might get a little complicated.

#7 Rift of the NecroDancer

You might remember the name “NecroDancer” from the original title and Nintendo-themed spinoff. It was a unique twist on RPG and dungeon-crawler adventures while being focused on music. Well, Rift of the NecroDancer is another spinoff that aims to take the series to new heights!

In this case, Cadence finds herself in the “modern world” and has to do musical battles with other characters to repair what’s been broken and find her way back home. The title embraces the rhythm games of old but puts its own twist on the gameplay formula.

Whether you play the main mode or the challenge modes, you won’t want to miss out on this musical experience!

#6 Penny’s Big Breakaway

There are many platforming adventures out there to enjoy, but few of them scream of uniqueness and innovation. Penny’s Big Breakaway aims to change that by channeling the platformers of old while also adding some fun new elements to things.

The game takes place in a kingdom where an emperor is asking for performers. The young Penny accepts the challenge but soon becomes tangled up in events that she could’ve never predicted! Plus, her yo-yo is now alive! So that’s a thing.

Use Penny and her yo-yo skills to get out of danger, explore the world, and wrap up the truth! Do you think you can pull off some combos to save the day?

#5 Unicorn Overlord

If you’re looking for a deep RPG experience that will test your mind as you play it, Unicorn Overlord will be the one to check out. The game is made by Vanillaware, who are renowned for their tactics and RPG-style games.

This one puts you in a fantasy realm where you’re attempting to gather allies to fight off forces that have overtaken your home. The beauty is that there are plenty of people to recruit, but some of them will only be brought to your side depending on how you act throughout the game.

Once you have your squad, use them wisely to overcome enemies and reclaim your kingdom!

#4 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft has been putting out plenty of titles over the last several years and has many franchises returning from the “depths” to be seen in new lights. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be one such attempt to bring a franchise back.

In it, you’ll play as a bodyguard to a prince. But the prince eventually gets kidnapped and taken to a mysterious realm that was thought of as myth. You’re separated from your comrades and now must use your skills and talents to make it through a dangerous landscape!

Wield abilities old and new to face these dangerous threats and complete your task of finding and saving the prince!

#3 Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

Yep, it’s time to solve mysteries with the professor once again! The beloved Professor Layton “hung up his hat” some time ago via his “handheld adventures.” However, Level-5 has decided to bring him back and put him on consoles for the first time!

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam will feature Layton getting a letter from Luke asking for help. The former assistant has become a detective in a city where steam power is abundant. But he’s found a mystery even he can’t solve without the professor’s help!

Watch as the two friends unite and unravel the strange secrets of the city!

#2 Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

2023 was a year where Mario got to shine, so that means that Luigi has to come back into play and balance out the story, right? Well, more or less. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a remaster of the 3DS title that brought back Luigi to fight more ghosts! Trust us, he was “thrilled” at the prospect of doing that again.

When Professor E. Gadd needs Luigi’s help to flush out the ghosts of a small town area and retrieve the pieces of the Dark Moon, our “daring hero” will get the job done! Well, he will, but he really doesn’t want to.

No matter what, Luigi will suck up ghosts and can even go on multiplayer adventures!

#1 Princess Peach: Showtime!

The irony of 2023 is that it “started” with a big game featuring Link and ended with two big games featuring Mario. But in 2024, the biggest Nintendo Switch title might just be one featuring Princess Peach!

Princess Peach: Showtime! is a game featuring the beloved princess going to a new land to witness a theater production. However, when the villain Grape unleashes her “Sour Bunch” on the theater, everyone becomes trapped inside!

Now, Peach must use a variety of costumes to help free the people and theater so the show can go on! It’s time for this Princess to shine, and you’ll find she’s very equipped to get the job done.