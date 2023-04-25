Dead Island 2: How To Get All 8 Legendary Weapons

Yes, that’s one of the Legendary weapons.

Legendary weapons are the highest tier tools of destruction in Dead Island 2. There are only 8 Legendary Weapons total, giving you the most over-powered perks and the most slots to absolutely destroy your enemies. These weapons are incredibly powerful, and each one is totally unique. You can even find special Legendary Guns like a killer handgun, or a classic AK-47 with the power to wipe out entire armies of the undead.

Legendary Weapons are so special and rare, most of them are only found after completing the main story. Because of this, there are some minor spoilers ahead if you’re planning on hunting down all the weapons on our list. If you can’t find one of the quests required to unlock a legendary, it’s probably not available yet. Check your fast-travel to see what side-quests are available. The map doesn’t always display the locations of side-quests, but it does tell you which areas you need to check.

All Legendary Weapons | How To Get Them

Legendary is the highest rarity tier in Dead Island 2. These weapons are extremely rare and can only be acquired by completing quests.

Brutalizer: Complete all of Francesca’s quests in Beverly Hills. These are the Body Art quests, given by an artist in the center-north house in Beverly Hills. Find her in the garage. This is a long questline with multiple steps to complete.

The One: Complete all three of Sarah’s quests in Monarch Studios. She’ll first alert you with the radio in the Blue Crab Safehouse on Venice Beach. There are three quests you’ll need to complete for her — It Came From Monarch Studios, The Terror of Sound Stage 7 and Beacon of Hope.

Bodycount: Complete the Redacted Lost & Found Quest in Venice Beach. To begin this quest, enter the military base on the beach (beach entrance) and go left. Enter the barracks with the closed door. Inside, you’ll find a unique zombie. Kill it and collect the key item dossier it drops to begin the quest. Complete the quest to collect this legendary AK-47.

Party Starter: Complete the Drunk and Disorderly Lost & Found Quest in Ocean Avenue — this quest is only available after completing the main story. Drop down to the bottom floor of the mall and enter the bathroom. There’s a phone key item that begins this quest.

Blood Rage: Complete the Fool’s Gold Lost & Found Quest in Santa Monica. Outside the Safe House, kill the unique Crusher Zombie called Dante to begin. The reward is found after locating the buried treasure in the sand.

Krakatoa: Complete the Missing: Steve Lost & Found Quest in Ocean Avenue. In the Lotusville Mall, in the upper-level safe house, check the wall with the posted photos. Collect the key item to begin this quest and begin your search. Find Steve and you’ll get a legendary axe.

Emma’s Wrath: Reward for completing the final story quest. Dropped by the final boss. If you didn’t pick it up on the quest, open your Storage at any safe house and check the “Unclaimed” tab. Any weapons that are dropped that you don’t pick up are found here.

Big Shot: Complete the main story, then travel to Bel-Air. Talk to Luciana in the Safe House and complete the It’s Not Your Fault quest. For completing this quest, you’ll get this legendary handgun.