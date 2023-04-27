Official Redfall Global Launch Times Unveiled

Redfall fans don’t have long now to wait before they can jump right into the game. If you have been counting down the days until its release, we can offer details on when exactly the game will be launching in your area. Today the folks over at Arkane have offered some insight into the global release times for Redfall alongside the official launch trailer. If you’re keen on watching some new marketing materials for the game, check out the launch trailer in the video we have embedded above.

Redfall’s launch trailer was accompanied by the official global release times. For instance, we know that those on the east coast of the United States will get to enjoy the game on May 1, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Meanwhile, on the west coast, you’ll get the game at 5:00 PM. Those that are not located in the United States can find their appropriate timezone release in the graphic supplied down below. It should give you a heads-up on if the game when will be readily available.

With that said, the launch trailer further offers insight into the overall premise of the game if you haven’t been keeping tabs on Redfall. For those who might not be all too familiar with Redfall, this is an upcoming FPS title. Players are tossed into a fictional island town called Redfall, where a science experience goes awry. Now a vampire of legions has taken control by blocking out the sun and access to the island. With a cultist group to do their bidding, those that won’t bend their knee willingly are hunted down.

Meanwhile, players will get to step into the role of a hero protagonist, each with their own unique attributes. It’s your job to hunt down and take out the cultists and bloodsucking demonic beasts. It’s worth noting that this game will require online connectivity even if you plan to go through the game as a solo experience. However, it does look like the development team is trying to rectify this in the future.

Again, Redfall is set to launch this May. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available only on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Although, if you have Xbox Game Pass, you’ll find Redfall readily available on the subscription service at release.