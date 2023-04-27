Special Breath of the Wild Profile Icons Available Now On My Nintendo

We’re a little over two weeks until the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild comes out. It feels like an eternity ago that the beloved near-masterpiece of a title came out. In truth, it’s been a little over six years. But when you consider all that’s happened in those six years from both the gaming and “real world” side, you can understand why it feels like longer. Regardless, Nintendo has been doing its best to hype fans up for the sequel in numerous ways, including invoking the Switch title to get people to their My Nintendo account.

By that, we mean that Nintendo is offering My Nintendo users many unique Breath of the Wild profile icons to purchase via their Platinum Points. There are two waves of these icons. You can see them and how long you have to get them in the tweet below.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members – ICYMI, now's your 2nd chance to redeem #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect from a selection of custom icons from The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. #MissionsAndRewards



Wave 1 is available until 5/3.

Wave 2 is available from 5/3 – 5/10. pic.twitter.com/vLsHDHxprI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2023

Admittedly, this is a relatively minor way for fans to get hyped about the upcoming sequel. But you’d be surprised how fickle people can be regarding their profile picks on various platforms. Plus, some of them really do look cool. We will note that anyone who picks the Guardian icon is definitely asking for trouble. If you know, you know.

It’s also a clever way for people to think about The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as we enter the true “final countdown” for its arrival on Nintendo Switch.

The game recently got some gameplay previews dropped, and they indicated just how impressive the game is and how different it is from its predecessor. That’s good to hear because that was easily one of the biggest questions about the sequel. After all, BOTW was a massive game with lots to do as you traveled across Hyrule. So how could a follow-up game top that without feeling like it was just sprinkling in new content?

Based on the previews, the answer is that the Sky Islands and the new underground sections make up plenty of new ground to cover. Plus, Hyrule’s “ground level” isn’t quite how it was in the previous game for numerous reasons. That doesn’t even count the dungeons you’ll go to. Something that Nintendo made sure wasn’t talked about in those previews.

No matter what happens, the game is likely to be something special. Whether it lives up to the “Game of the Year” legacy it’s trying to live up to remains to be seen.